Ninety One's Hendrik Du Toit

The Small Business Shout Out with Ninety One has been running for a week. What’s the background to why Ninety One decided to get involved in the campaign?
Guest: Kelly Jacobs Owner of Small One Photography
Kelly's submission: As an owner of a photography company, my day-to-day operation is at a complete stand still in compliance with the lockdown regulations. At this point, it is unclear when I will be able to resume shooting lifestyle photography sessions, as well as weddings again. Many of my clients have been forced to postpone their weddings, events and booked sessions for the new year as the remainder of 2020 remains uncertain and unpredictable.
Tamlyn Shaw, Cape Bio Pharms co-founder talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are using a distant relative of the tobacco plant to develop a faster and broader testing kit for Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
MD of the Banking Association of SA, Bongiwe Kunene, explains to Refilwe Moloto what business owners will need to apply for the government's now operational loan guarantee scheme.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The real Coronavirus death toll at least 3 ways of counting fatalities.
Strange changes 2 examples - in Singapore & in England.
Cape Town’s inequality & imbalances are evidenced painfully in the emergence of starkly disproportionate distribution of illness versus profits.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has raised the alarm about dangerous working conditions for their members as we see shops and retailers become Covid-19 hotspots. Mike Sikani, Saccawu spokesperson explains their concerns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Neva Makgetla, a senior economist at research organisation Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies, takes Refilwe Moloto through research looking at why coronavirus infections are higher in the Cape than anywhere else in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Roland Muller, marketing manager at Development Promotions tour operators, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how soon the ocean cruise liner industry could start up again as reports emerge some may be back by as early as August 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daniel van Zyl owner of Earthly
Earthly is a proudly SA brand that was launched during October of 2019. We manufacture and distribute reinvented Toothpaste Bits. This is an eco-friendly solution to the million of toothpaste tubes ending up on our landfills and oceans each year.
What rights are afforded workers who are being urged to stay away from the office for longer than is required by the government?LISTEN TO PODCAST