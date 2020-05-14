Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

Sebastian’s submission: Thankfully when we started the business we put a large
emphasis on up skilling ourselves in the digital space. Our fully functional online
website has been available for customers to check out (www.corkshoe.co). We have
always put an emphasis on digital and our ability to tell our narrative through great
content.
During lockdown we have made a big effort to reach out to existing customers
through other digital portals such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Making sure that we
engaging with people online and sharing appealing content.
Kelly Jacobs Owner of Small One Photography
Kelly's submission: As an owner of a photography company, my day-to-day operation is at a complete stand still in compliance with the lockdown regulations. At this point, it is unclear when I will be able to resume shooting lifestyle photography sessions, as well as weddings again. Many of my clients have been forced to postpone their weddings, events and booked sessions for the new year as the remainder of 2020 remains uncertain and unpredictable.