Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

Small Business Shout-out: CorkShoe

Sebastian’s submission: Thankfully when we started the business we put a large
emphasis on up skilling ourselves in the digital space. Our fully functional online
website has been available for customers to check out (www.corkshoe.co). We have
always put an emphasis on digital and our ability to tell our narrative through great
content.

During lockdown we have made a big effort to reach out to existing customers
through other digital portals such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Making sure that we
engaging with people online and sharing appealing content.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business shoutout - Sips Mehana Couture

14 May 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Nosipho Mehana

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

14 May 2020 8:42 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Level 3 on the horizon for parts of SA

14 May 2020 8:32 AM

Guest: senior political scientist from the University of Pretoria, Dr.
Sithembile Mbete

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

14 May 2020 7:56 AM
The Africa Report

14 May 2020 7:50 AM

Guest: Leanne De Bassompierre

South Africa's lockdown and travel ban potentially averted 20 000 deaths say researchers

14 May 2020 7:39 AM

Guest: Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal
Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp) 

Lockdown could cost struggling municipalities R14billion

14 May 2020 7:19 AM

Guest: Khomotso Letsatsi | Salga Chief officer : Municipal finance, fiscal policy & Economic growth

Trendspotting Thursdays: South Africa Consumer trends in light of covid-19 and their expectations of brands

14 May 2020 6:53 AM

Guest: Ryan McFayden | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at haveyouheard
Marketing

Testing shortage because we are reliant on (patented) imports

14 May 2020 6:36 AM

Guest: Candice Sehoma | Access Campaign Advocacy Officer at Doctors Without
Borders

Small Business Shoutout: One Photography

13 May 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Kelly Jacobs Owner of Small One Photography

Kelly's submission:  As an owner of a photography company, my day-to-day operation is at a complete stand still in compliance with the lockdown regulations. At this point, it is unclear when I will be able to resume shooting lifestyle photography sessions, as well as weddings again. Many of my clients have been forced to postpone their weddings, events and booked sessions for the new year as the remainder of 2020 remains uncertain and unpredictable.

