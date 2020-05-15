Premier on opening e-commerce

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
Local film and tv sector dealt another blow
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rehad Desai - National representative at the Independent Producers Organisation
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Sir Bastian Shuttle Service
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:07
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Continues with callers for Dr Chris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continues with callers for Dr Chris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
INTERVIEW - Report back on price gouging investigations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future of education
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Verushka Louw
Today at 14:10
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for it's busiest period of the year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:20
Informal Settlements in Muizenberg Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Barrydale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Velokhaya cycling academy needs your help!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
'Azenathi doesn't have a claim to AbaThembu throne, that's clear without DNA' The AbaThembu royal family feud continues after Xhosa monarch King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo disowned his son and demanded a paternit... 14 May 2020 2:57 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules. 14 May 2020 5:09 PM
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months. 14 May 2020 3:26 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Premier on opening e-commerce

Premier on opening e-commerce

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

15 May 2020 8:07 AM
The Africa Report

15 May 2020 8:05 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish

Thousands of SA surgeries canceled due to Covid-19

15 May 2020 7:38 AM

In South Africa we could see as many as 146 000 canceled surgeries, including 12 000
cancer procedures. Across the globe, experts say as many as 28million procedures could
be missed.

Guest: Prof Bruce Biccard | Prof in UCT's Dept of Anaesthesia and Perioperative
Medicine

Chefs team up with Ladles of Love

15 May 2020 6:39 AM

Chef Liezl Odendaal of Janse & Co, did not want to sit around and mope when
they closed their restaurant on 16 March before the start of the lockdown.

They are preparing more than 25 00 meals a day for the needy and also for schools in
Khayelitsha.

Guest: Liezl Odendaal | Pastry Chef at Janse & Co

Small Business shoutout - Sips Mehana Couture

14 May 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Nosipho Mehana

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

14 May 2020 8:42 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Level 3 on the horizon for parts of SA

14 May 2020 8:32 AM

Guest: senior political scientist from the University of Pretoria, Dr.
Sithembile Mbete

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

14 May 2020 7:56 AM
The Africa Report

14 May 2020 7:50 AM

Guest: Leanne De Bassompierre

You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon

Local Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'

Business Opinion Local

Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129

Local

Can Thabane be removed if he doesn't resign?

15 May 2020 7:56 AM

Retailers, couriers must stick to rules, says DTI as online shopping allowed

15 May 2020 7:03 AM

COVID-19: Joburg, CT & eThekwini report significant drop in revenue for April

15 May 2020 6:39 AM

