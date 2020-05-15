Thousands of SA surgeries canceled due to Covid-19

Chef Liezl Odendaal of Janse & Co, did not want to sit around and mope when

they closed their restaurant on 16 March before the start of the lockdown.



They are preparing more than 25 00 meals a day for the needy and also for schools in

Khayelitsha.



Guest: Liezl Odendaal | Pastry Chef at Janse & Co

arrow_forward