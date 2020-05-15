Thousands of SA surgeries canceled due to Covid-19

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:21
Local film and tv sector dealt another blow
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rehad Desai - National representative at the Independent Producers Organisation
Guests
125
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Sir Bastian Shuttle Service
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:07
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Continues with callers for Dr Chris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continues with callers for Dr Chris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
INTERVIEW - Report back on price gouging investigations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Guests
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future of education
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Verushka Louw
Guests
Today at 14:10
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for it's busiest period of the year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Guests
Today at 15:20
Informal Settlements in Muizenberg Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Barrydale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
Guests
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Velokhaya cycling academy needs your help!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
Guests
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
Guests
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Guests
Today at 17:46
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
Guests
