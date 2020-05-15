Covid-19 weekly wrap

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves- Krissy Anderson owner of Kreated by Krissy nails
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Krissy Anderson
Guests
Krissy Anderson
125
Today at 10:45
INTERVIEW - Report back on price gouging investigations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future of education
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:32
INTERVIEW: Do you have to wear a mask in your car
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Ncube
Guests
Wayne Ncube
125
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW: Comrades cancelled but no refunds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 13:20
Upskilling teachers and parents to maximise virtual learning
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bernadette Aineamani
Guests
Bernadette Aineamani
125
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Verushka Louw
Guests
Verushka Louw
125
Today at 14:10
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for it's busiest period of the year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anita Parbhoo
Guests
Dr Anita Parbhoo
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Guests
Craig Falk
125
Today at 15:20
Informal Settlements in Muizenberg Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Barrydale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
125
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
Velokhaya cycling academy needs your help!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:33
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
125
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
125
Today at 17:46
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
Guests
David Kramer
125
