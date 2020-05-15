Local film and tv sector dealt another blow

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves- Krissy Anderson owner of Kreated by Krissy nails
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Krissy Anderson
Today at 10:45
INTERVIEW - Report back on price gouging investigations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future of education
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
INTERVIEW: Do you have to wear a mask in your car
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Ncube
Today at 11:45
INTERVIEW: Comrades cancelled but no refunds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 13:20
Upskilling teachers and parents to maximise virtual learning
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bernadette Aineamani
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Verushka Louw
Today at 14:10
Red Cross Children's Hospital preparing for it's busiest period of the year
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anita Parbhoo
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:20
Informal Settlements in Muizenberg Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Barrydale
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Whittingdale
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Velokhaya cycling academy needs your help!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sipho Mona - MD of Velokhaya
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Donation of 10 000 masks to GSH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
BirdLife South Africa's 2020 Raffle - a trip for two, all expenses paid, to Brazil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Anderson - Birdlife
Today at 17:20
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder - co-founder and owner of Container Container Intermodal Trading
Today at 17:46
What is it like being David Kramer in lockdown ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Kramer
Latest Local
Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says. 15 May 2020 8:39 AM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He's showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it's as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000. 14 May 2020 9:29 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Local film and tv sector dealt another blow

Local film and tv sector dealt another blow

Our film and TV sector, already punch-drunk from the impact of the coronavirus
lockdown, has been dealt a potential knock-out blow by ICASA.

Guest: Rehad Desai | National representative at the Independent Producers
Organisation



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Covid-19 weekly wrap

15 May 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN's Cape Town Editor Charlotte Kilbane to get a summary of developments around Covid-19 from the past week.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

15 May 2020 8:07 AM
The Africa Report

15 May 2020 8:05 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish

Thousands of SA surgeries canceled due to Covid-19

15 May 2020 7:38 AM

In South Africa we could see as many as 146 000 canceled surgeries, including 12 000
cancer procedures. Across the globe, experts say as many as 28million procedures could
be missed.

Guest: Prof Bruce Biccard | Prof in UCT's Dept of Anaesthesia and Perioperative
Medicine

Premier on opening e-commerce

15 May 2020 7:25 AM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Chefs team up with Ladles of Love

15 May 2020 6:39 AM

Chef Liezl Odendaal of Janse & Co, did not want to sit around and mope when
they closed their restaurant on 16 March before the start of the lockdown.

They are preparing more than 25 00 meals a day for the needy and also for schools in
Khayelitsha.

Guest: Liezl Odendaal | Pastry Chef at Janse & Co

Small Business shoutout - Sips Mehana Couture

14 May 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Nosipho Mehana

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

14 May 2020 8:42 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Level 3 on the horizon for parts of SA

14 May 2020 8:32 AM

Guest: senior political scientist from the University of Pretoria, Dr.
Sithembile Mbete

