Everyday Xhosa - "Futhanisela"

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guest: Sebastian Bailey
Our film and TV sector, already punch-drunk from the impact of the coronavirus
lockdown, has been dealt a potential knock-out blow by ICASA.
Guest: Rehad Desai | National representative at the Independent Producers
Organisation
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN's Cape Town Editor Charlotte Kilbane to get a summary of developments around Covid-19 from the past week.
Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish
In South Africa we could see as many as 146 000 canceled surgeries, including 12 000
cancer procedures. Across the globe, experts say as many as 28million procedures could
be missed.
Guest: Prof Bruce Biccard | Prof in UCT's Dept of Anaesthesia and Perioperative
Medicine
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Chef Liezl Odendaal of Janse & Co, did not want to sit around and mope when
they closed their restaurant on 16 March before the start of the lockdown.
They are preparing more than 25 00 meals a day for the needy and also for schools in
Khayelitsha.
Guest: Liezl Odendaal | Pastry Chef at Janse & Co
Guest: Nosipho Mehana