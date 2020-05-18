Scopa on SAA deadline

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cash Crusaders CEO Sean Stegman in Conversation with Kieno about how to help local businesses recover
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Today at 10:08
BBC world news update from London
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Ross - BBC Correspondent London
Guests
Peter Ross - BBC Correspondent London
Today at 10:33
Save ur faves-Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Maryke De Villiers - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Guests
Maryke De Villiers - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Today at 10:41
Premier Alan Winde on the latest related to Covid-19 in the province
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
Ministry of Health responds to Criticism against a continued lockdown by members of the ministerial advisory council
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 11:05
Personal finance with Paul Roelofse-Repo rate drops 2%……RSA Retail Bonds?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB talk tech start ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Knead Bakery gives bread to needy communities in Deep South
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Faull - Owner of Knead Bakery
Guests
Ryan Faull - Owner of Knead Bakery
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Frances Clare
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frances Litten
Guests
Frances Litten
Today at 15:20
Why do online meetings drain our energy so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Prince Albert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil McMillen
Guests
Neil McMillen
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
