Thousands of SA surgeries canceled due to Covid-19

In South Africa we could see as many as 146 000 canceled surgeries, including 12 000
cancer procedures. Across the globe, experts say as many as 28million procedures could
be missed.
Guest: Prof Bruce Biccard | Prof in UCT's Dept of Anaesthesia and Perioperative
Medicine
Guest: Nadine Moore Owner of Plus Minus Tutors
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.
Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council, and member of the government's Covid-19 advisory board, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the effects of the extended lockdown and how the country should proceed.
Brazil’s ticking time bomb as the virus begins to spread rapidly.
Sniffer dogs to the rescue a UK trial for a canine corona warning system.
Hardin Ratshisusu, the deputy commissioner of the Competition Commission speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the massive fine imposed on two companies found inflating the prices of face masks during the lockdown.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Scopa's chair, Mkhuleko Hlengwa about why the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, have given SAA business rescue practitioner 25 days to come up with a concrete plan for the future of the airline.
What can you do to stop your glasses fogging up? And, what shouldn't you do? Optometrist Pieter Steyn explains.
This week on Moolah Mondays, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Terry Msomi, Director of the Retail Bond at National Treasury about the benefits of investing in RSA Retail Savings Bonds.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marike Kotze, public relations and online fundraising coordinator for the Cart Horse Protection Association, as more of the horse-drawn carts are making their way back onto the streets as lockdown conditions are eased.