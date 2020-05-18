Chefs team up with Ladles of Love

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Varney - coronafog.co.za - powered by Meridian Hygiene
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Today at 20:10
The rising cost of milk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bertus van Heerden
Today at 20:25
New fees, no snacks, and no middle seats – what flying will look like in SA during Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
Going mal for an entjie - the pain of nicotine withdrawal symptoms
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Charles Nel - CEO at Allen Carr (Easyway To Stop Smoking) SA
Today at 21:15
First blind man obtains wine diploma
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacques Lombard - graduate at Cape Wine Academy
Today at 21:31
I took my child with downs syndrome out of school during Corona. Online learning doesn't cater for people like her.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Govt has dropped the cut-off date for moving house. Here are the new rules Property attorney Marlon Shevelew explains the updated regulations for moving under lockdown. 18 May 2020 4:01 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 165 The Western Cape has recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 165. 18 May 2020 3:01 PM
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA's population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA's population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
Knead Bakery helps feed hundreds of hungry people through bread donation drive Knead Bakery & Café is distributing bread to communities in need through various organisations that run feeding schemes across Cap... 18 May 2020 2:05 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it's not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
Cash Crusaders CEO urges govt to relook lockdown restrictions CEO Sean Stegmann says Cash Crusaders outlets remain closed because it isn't economically viable to sell only 15% of their product... 18 May 2020 11:19 AM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Chefs team up with Ladles of Love

Chefs team up with Ladles of Love

Chef Liezl Odendaal of Janse & Co, did not want to sit around and mope when
they closed their restaurant on 16 March before the start of the lockdown.

They are preparing more than 25 00 meals a day for the needy and also for schools in
Khayelitsha.

Guest: Liezl Odendaal | Pastry Chef at Janse & Co



Small Business Shout-out: Plus Minus tutors

18 May 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Nadine Moore Owner of Plus Minus Tutors

The Emerging economies - China

18 May 2020 8:42 AM

 Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Dr Glenda Gray on effect of lockdown and the way forward

18 May 2020 8:29 AM

Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council, and member of the government's Covid-19 advisory board, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the effects of the extended lockdown and how the country should proceed.

#IFQSAT:

18 May 2020 8:19 AM
The World View - A Worsening Plight In Yemen

18 May 2020 7:58 AM

Brazil’s ticking time bomb as the virus begins to spread rapidly. 

Sniffer dogs to the rescue a UK trial for a canine corona warning system.

Coughing up cash for flouting Covid-19 price rules

18 May 2020 7:36 AM

Hardin Ratshisusu, the deputy commissioner of the Competition Commission speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the massive fine imposed on two companies found inflating the prices of face masks during the lockdown.

Scopa on SAA deadline

18 May 2020 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Scopa's chair, Mkhuleko Hlengwa about why the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, have given SAA business rescue practitioner 25 days to come up with a concrete plan for the future of the airline.

How to wear a mask when you wear glasses

18 May 2020 7:09 AM

What can you do to stop your glasses fogging up? And, what shouldn't you do? Optometrist Pieter Steyn explains. 

Moolah Mondays - RSA Retail Savings Bonds offer high yields

18 May 2020 7:05 AM

This week on Moolah Mondays, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Terry Msomi, Director of the Retail Bond at National Treasury about the benefits of investing in RSA Retail Savings Bonds. 

Cart horses back on the streets - but what can they transport?

18 May 2020 7:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marike Kotze, public relations and online fundraising coordinator for the Cart Horse Protection Association, as more of the horse-drawn carts are making their way back onto the streets as lockdown conditions are eased.

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA's population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it's not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

Jinping says China has full confidence in WHO's COVID-19 response 18 May 2020 4:45 PM

18 May 2020 4:45 PM

Unions at SAA outline their strategy for new national carrier 18 May 2020 4:24 PM

18 May 2020 4:24 PM

Acsa seeks govt guarantees for R11bn in new debt 18 May 2020 3:49 PM

18 May 2020 3:49 PM

