Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:41
Premier Alan Winde on the latest related to Covid-19 in the province
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:45
Ministry of Health responds to Criticism against a continued lockdown by members of the ministerial advisory council
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 11:05
Personal finance with Paul Roelofse-Repo rate drops 2%……RSA Retail Bonds?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB talk tech start ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Knead Bakery gives bread to needy communities in Deep South
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Faull - Owner of Knead Bakery
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew explains the new moving house regulations in detail
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Frances Clare
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frances Litten
Today at 15:20
Why do online meetings drain our energy so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Prince Albert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil McMillen
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time The president can be heard jokingly saying make it quick, we don't want to get arrested. 18 May 2020 9:57 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 18 May 2020 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
View all Local
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
View all Politics
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
Cape Town cart horse operators relieved to be back on the road under level 4 Cart Horse Protection Association's Marike Kotze says the operators told her 'our houses are empty, our children are hungry.' 18 May 2020 7:32 AM
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa. 17 May 2020 2:10 PM
View all Business
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shout-out: Plus Minus tutors

18 May 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Nadine Moore Owner of Plus Minus Tutors

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging economies - China

18 May 2020 8:42 AM

 Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr Glenda Gray on effect of lockdown and the way forward

18 May 2020 8:29 AM

Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council, and member of the government's Covid-19 advisory board, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the effects of the extended lockdown and how the country should proceed.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

18 May 2020 8:19 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Worsening Plight In Yemen

18 May 2020 7:58 AM

Brazil’s ticking time bomb as the virus begins to spread rapidly. 

Sniffer dogs to the rescue a UK trial for a canine corona warning system.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coughing up cash for flouting Covid-19 price rules

18 May 2020 7:36 AM

Hardin Ratshisusu, the deputy commissioner of the Competition Commission speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the massive fine imposed on two companies found inflating the prices of face masks during the lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scopa on SAA deadline

18 May 2020 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Scopa's chair, Mkhuleko Hlengwa about why the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, have given SAA business rescue practitioner 25 days to come up with a concrete plan for the future of the airline.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to wear a mask when you wear glasses

18 May 2020 7:09 AM

What can you do to stop your glasses fogging up? And, what shouldn't you do? Optometrist Pieter Steyn explains. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Mondays - RSA Retail Savings Bonds offer high yields

18 May 2020 7:05 AM

This week on Moolah Mondays, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Terry Msomi, Director of the Retail Bond at National Treasury about the benefits of investing in RSA Retail Savings Bonds. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cart horses back on the streets - but what can they transport?

18 May 2020 7:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marike Kotze, public relations and online fundraising coordinator for the Cart Horse Protection Association, as more of the horse-drawn carts are making their way back onto the streets as lockdown conditions are eased.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations

Politics Local

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'

Local Sport

State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa

Business Opinion Politics

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

EWN Highlights

'Kiss and go': Back to school for New Zealand kids

18 May 2020 10:17 AM

Research project under way to boost supply of COVID-19 testing reagents

18 May 2020 10:16 AM

District-based approach won't contain COVID-19 in WC – UWC virologist

18 May 2020 9:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA