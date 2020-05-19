Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Dated food products and safety

Dated food products and safety

When is it safe to eat food which is beyond the "best before" date and can such items be donated to charititable causes to feed the hungry? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dave Bester of Foodeez, which specialise in the retail of food products which are past their "best-before" dates or have damaged packaging.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - The World Health Assembly

19 May 2020 7:56 AM

Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others. 

Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

19 May 2020 7:50 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small scale farmers to get government relief

19 May 2020 7:40 AM

Government has announced that 15026 small scale farmers have been successful in applying for their share of the R500million in input support to ensure that food security is maintained during the upcoming winter months. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Aggrey Mahanjana of the National Emerging Red Meat Producers Organisation to find out how much difference this will make.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Early parole to prevent Covid-19 infections

19 May 2020 7:27 AM

The Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Justice Minister's briefing to parliament yesterday and naturally the focus was on the releasing of thousands of prisoners on parole as correctional services sees the infection rate climb among staff and inmates.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: FoodForward

19 May 2020 7:09 AM

 South Africa doesn't have a food shortage - but lacks capacity to get that food to all. FoodForward SA is using tech in interesting ways to feed the hungry.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shout-out: Plus Minus tutors

18 May 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Nadine Moore Owner of Plus Minus Tutors

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging economies - China

18 May 2020 8:42 AM

 Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr Glenda Gray on effect of lockdown and the way forward

18 May 2020 8:29 AM

Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council, and member of the government's Covid-19 advisory board, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the effects of the extended lockdown and how the country should proceed.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

18 May 2020 8:19 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA