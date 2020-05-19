Small scale farmers to get government relief

Government has announced that 15026 small scale farmers have been successful in applying for their share of the R500million in input support to ensure that food security is maintained during the upcoming winter months. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Aggrey Mahanjana of the National Emerging Red Meat Producers Organisation to find out how much difference this will make.
Rebecca Davis says the responses to South Africa's Covid-19 pandemic mitigation strategies from all quarters are growing ever more shrill and irrational – as public focus obsesses on lockdown regulations at the expense of much else. At the heart of it is the expression of false certainty at a time when almost nothing is certain at all.
Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, explains to Refilwe Moloto how they have joined forces with the taxi industry to launch the Red Dot Service, which will provide a chartered transport service for those Department of Health employees who need to travel for work between 19:00 and 05:00.
Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others.
Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.
The Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Justice Minister's briefing to parliament yesterday and naturally the focus was on the releasing of thousands of prisoners on parole as correctional services sees the infection rate climb among staff and inmates.
South Africa doesn't have a food shortage - but lacks capacity to get that food to all. FoodForward SA is using tech in interesting ways to feed the hungry.
When is it safe to eat food which is beyond the "best before" date and can such items be donated to charititable causes to feed the hungry? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dave Bester of Foodeez, which specialise in the retail of food products which are past their "best-before" dates or have damaged packaging.
Guest: Nadine Moore Owner of Plus Minus Tutors
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.