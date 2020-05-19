Small scale farmers to get government relief

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon-continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Copy: A massive new undersea cable - part-funded by Facebook - will bring faster, cheaper internet to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
Today at 11:45
New Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:50
Robertson Small Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Rands - Brand Ambassador at Krone
Today at 14:10
Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 18 May 2020 6:41 PM
Proposal for SA to open its harbours for stranded ships in need of crew changes Approximately 150,000 mariners onboard commercial ships worldwide have been left adrift by Covid-19, despite expired work contract... 18 May 2020 6:37 PM
Govt frightened of Covid-19 deaths if lockdown would be lifted, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says the ANC-led government is afraid of the political outcome of lifting the lockdown res... 18 May 2020 5:27 PM
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA's population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
Online alcohol sales skyrocket The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light. 18 May 2020 7:07 PM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it's not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
How to defog your glasses when you wear a mask - an expert's advice Be careful of damaging your lenses, says optometrist Pieter Steyns. Here are the dos and don'ts. 18 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Small scale farmers to get government relief

Small scale farmers to get government relief

Government has announced that 15026 small scale farmers have been successful in applying for their share of the R500million in input support to ensure that food security is maintained during the upcoming winter months. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Aggrey Mahanjana of the National Emerging Red Meat Producers Organisation to find out how much difference this will make.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all

19 May 2020 8:38 AM

Rebecca Davis  says the responses to South Africa's Covid-19 pandemic mitigation strategies from all quarters are growing ever more shrill and irrational – as public focus obsesses on lockdown regulations at the expense of much else. At the heart of it is the expression of false certainty at a time when almost nothing is certain at all. 

Local govt teams up with taxi industry to help health workers

19 May 2020 8:28 AM

Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, explains to Refilwe Moloto how they have joined forces with the taxi industry to launch the Red Dot Service, which will provide a chartered transport service for those Department of Health employees who need to travel for work between 19:00 and 05:00.

The World View - The World Health Assembly

19 May 2020 7:56 AM

Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others. 

Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.

#IFQSAT:

19 May 2020 7:50 AM
Early parole to prevent Covid-19 infections

19 May 2020 7:27 AM

The Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Justice Minister's briefing to parliament yesterday and naturally the focus was on the releasing of thousands of prisoners on parole as correctional services sees the infection rate climb among staff and inmates.

Tech Tuesday: FoodForward

19 May 2020 7:09 AM

 South Africa doesn't have a food shortage - but lacks capacity to get that food to all. FoodForward SA is using tech in interesting ways to feed the hungry.

Dated food products and safety

19 May 2020 7:06 AM

When is it safe to eat food which is beyond the "best before" date and can such items be donated to charititable causes to feed the hungry? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dave Bester of Foodeez, which specialise in the retail of food products which are past their "best-before" dates or have damaged packaging.

Small Business Shout-out: Plus Minus tutors

18 May 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Nadine Moore Owner of Plus Minus Tutors

The Emerging economies - China

18 May 2020 8:42 AM

 Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA's population

Local Opinion Politics

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it's not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[WATCH] Ramaphosa stops for a quick selfie with walkers during exercise time

Local

COVID-19: Cuban medical professionals begin work in EC, Limpopo and NW

19 May 2020 8:35 AM

Growthpoint Properties provides rent relief to almost 1,500 SMMEs

19 May 2020 7:27 AM

'He failed,' Lesotho's youth ready for Thabane's resignation

19 May 2020 7:15 AM

