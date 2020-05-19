Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon-continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Maskathon: Wesgro and the Western Cape Government supported by Capetalk Maskathon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Massive new undersea cable partly-funded by Facebook - means faster, cheaper internet to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at My Broadband
Today at 11:32
Crime down in CBD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
New Children's Commissioner Christina Nomdo
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:50
Robertson Small Hotel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Rands - Brand Ambassador at Krone
Today at 14:10
Family Matters: Josh Ramsay on digital parenting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch.org.za
Today at 14:40
Lockdown Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Steven Friedman: Analysing the Covid-19 numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 15:40
Small Town Covid - Greyton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michel Rouillard
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Education Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Education Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Lombard - Breakfast Show Producer at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Reeds and car sales during this time.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Denicker - GM of Reeds
Today at 17:05
Response following eduction briefing: WCED and SADTU
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Mugwena Maluleke - SADTU
Today at 17:20
How crowded public sector hospitals are becoming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kick-start the classical music scene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Reynolds
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
'Prison doors not just being opened', but earlier parole hearings planned Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery says releases include 600 people in W Cape prisons who cannot afford bail of under R1000. 19 May 2020 8:41 AM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 18 May 2020 6:41 PM
View all Local
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
State-owned firms must be run like businesses, not political projects! - Scopa "I dare say all in SA are fed up with the SAA matter," says Mkhuleko Hlengwa (Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts). 18 May 2020 9:40 AM
MAC's Dr Glenda Gray clarifies her comments about lockdown regulations Gray told health dept she was referring specifically to regulations that made no sense in onward prevention of Covid infections. 18 May 2020 9:25 AM
View all Politics
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
Online alcohol sales skyrocket The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light. 18 May 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date "We deal with non-perishable food that is good for many, many years after the 'best before' date," says Dave Bester of Foodeez. 19 May 2020 9:49 AM
Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is r... 18 May 2020 12:51 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population Kieno Kammies interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about Covid-19 in the province. 18 May 2020 2:20 PM
Covid-19 testing: 'It’s useless if you have to wait 5 days for results' It takes between 5 to 14 days for Covid-19 test results to come back – making them useless, warns Professor Shabir Madhi (Wits). 18 May 2020 1:22 PM
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam! Personal finance experts agree - RSA Retail Savings Bonds is having more than a moment, right now. Your bank simply can't compete. 18 May 2020 12:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all

Lockdown squabbling and false Covid-19 certainty will endanger us all

Rebecca Davis  says the responses to South Africa’s Covid-19 pandemic mitigation strategies from all quarters are growing ever more shrill and irrational – as public focus obsesses on lockdown regulations at the expense of much else. At the heart of it is the expression of false certainty at a time when almost nothing is certain at all. 



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shout-out: WeSit Technologies

19 May 2020 9:32 AM

Guest: Nqobile Msibi Owner of WeSit Technologies

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local govt teams up with taxi industry to help health workers

19 May 2020 8:28 AM

Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, explains to Refilwe Moloto how they have joined forces with the taxi industry to launch the Red Dot Service, which will provide a chartered transport service for those Department of Health employees who need to travel for work between 19:00 and 05:00.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The World Health Assembly

19 May 2020 7:56 AM

Corona mental health issues with messages from royals & others. 

Football without fans the beautiful game is back with a difference.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

19 May 2020 7:50 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small scale farmers to get government relief

19 May 2020 7:40 AM

Government has announced that 15026 small scale farmers have been successful in applying for their share of the R500million in input support to ensure that food security is maintained during the upcoming winter months. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Aggrey Mahanjana of the National Emerging Red Meat Producers Organisation to find out how much difference this will make.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Early parole to prevent Covid-19 infections

19 May 2020 7:27 AM

The Deputy Minister of Justice, John Jeffery talks to Refilwe Moloto about the Justice Minister's briefing to parliament yesterday and naturally the focus was on the releasing of thousands of prisoners on parole as correctional services sees the infection rate climb among staff and inmates.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: FoodForward

19 May 2020 7:09 AM

 South Africa doesn't have a food shortage - but lacks capacity to get that food to all. FoodForward SA is using tech in interesting ways to feed the hungry.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dated food products and safety

19 May 2020 7:06 AM

When is it safe to eat food which is beyond the "best before" date and can such items be donated to charititable causes to feed the hungry? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dave Bester of Foodeez, which specialise in the retail of food products which are past their "best-before" dates or have damaged packaging.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shout-out: Plus Minus tutors

18 May 2020 8:53 AM

Guest: Nadine Moore Owner of Plus Minus Tutors

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Business Lifestyle

Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

76% of new Covid-19 cases come from W Cape with only 15% of SA’s population

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

After weeks of delay, some tourism businesses to finally receive relief fund

19 May 2020 9:37 AM

Tutu backs global calls for prioritisation of children during COVID-19

19 May 2020 9:37 AM

COVID-19: Cuban medical professionals begin work in EC, Limpopo and NW

19 May 2020 8:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA