Small Business Shout-out: WeSit Technologies

Guest: Nqobile Msibi Owner of WeSit Technologies.



Small Business Shoutout - Quickprint

20 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Steven Yates Owner of Quickprint and Quickt

Steven's submission: Lockdown has put us into dire straights! As our company is mainly screenprinting of apparel, we have not been able to get going again with our main market which is printed shirts, hoodies etc for events, companies, NGO's, schools, parties.

City of Cape Town vs Human Rights

20 May 2020 8:38 AM

Sithuthukile Mkhize, an attorney with the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the legal battle that sees the City of Cape Town out to prevent human rights monitors from entering the Strandfontein temporary shelter for the homeless set up by the City.

Getting education going in the Western Cape

20 May 2020 8:28 AM

Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schafer speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the province is to reopen schools by June 1, as will be the case for the rest of the country. 

The World View - The Forgotten Cruise Ship Crews

20 May 2020 8:02 AM

Terrorist’s Phone the FBI Hacks a mobile when Apple would not help. 

Hug from Grandparents the lengths some will go for a family lockdown cuddle. 

#IFQSAT:

20 May 2020 7:40 AM
How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up

20 May 2020 7:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at the Western Cape Department of Health, about the state of readiness of our hospitals for an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Deputy Education Minister on school reopening

20 May 2020 7:22 AM

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Makgabo Mhaule, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their plan to reopen schools for limited numbers of learners by June 1

Wanderlust Wednesday: Take a trip to donate blood

20 May 2020 7:02 AM

The WCBS only has 6 days worth of blood left. Please help save a life and donate at your nearest clinic today.

Good news for the courier industry

20 May 2020 6:56 AM

Some couriers say they went from operating at about 30% of capacity to over 70% virtually overnight. So how does the industry ramp up now that ecommerce is open? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Eachus, Chief Customer Officer at DPD Laser Express Logistics.

