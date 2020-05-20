How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
School Re Openings- David Millar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Millar
Today at 10:08
SGB's on schools reopening
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 10:33
#saveurfaves-Captain Corn Dog
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Western Cape Economic update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:32
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts - App developer and CEO of Nybble
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
meyer benjamin
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!' Anxious about schools reopening for grade sevens and 12s? Deputy Education Minister Makgabo Mhaule tries to put minds at ease. 20 May 2020 9:01 AM
W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill W Cape Health's Dr Saadiq Kariem says lessons learned from countries hard hit early have seen changing protocol and better results... 20 May 2020 8:35 AM
Western Cape's Covid-19 hospital wards starting to fill up, says Dr Keith Cloete The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, says the province is seeing an increase in the number of hospital admissions d... 19 May 2020 6:48 PM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
People missing the point of what lockdown was for - DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has reiterated his call for the lockdown to be lifted. 19 May 2020 1:53 PM
How Western Cape govt and taxi industry Red Dot Service will work Western Cape MEC of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela explains the collaboration. 19 May 2020 10:40 AM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
South Africa will soon have far more stable internet. Cheaper data? Maybe a bit Facebook, MTN and Vodafone (owner of Vodacom) are joining forces to build the mother of all subsea internet cables. 19 May 2020 1:27 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up

How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at the Western Cape Department of Health, about the state of readiness of our hospitals for an increase in Covid-19 cases.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shoutout - Quickprint

20 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Steven Yates Owner of Quickprint and Quickt

Steven's submission: Lockdown has put us into dire straights! As our company is mainly screenprinting of apparel, we have not been able to get going again with our main market which is printed shirts, hoodies etc for events, companies, NGO's, schools, parties.

City of Cape Town vs Human Rights

20 May 2020 8:38 AM

Sithuthukile Mkhize, an attorney with the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the legal battle that sees the City of Cape Town out to prevent human rights monitors from entering the Strandfontein temporary shelter for the homeless set up by the City.

Getting education going in the Western Cape

20 May 2020 8:28 AM

Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schafer speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the province is to reopen schools by June 1, as will be the case for the rest of the country. 

The World View - The Forgotten Cruise Ship Crews

20 May 2020 8:02 AM

Terrorist’s Phone the FBI Hacks a mobile when Apple would not help. 

Hug from Grandparents the lengths some will go for a family lockdown cuddle. 

#IFQSAT:

20 May 2020 7:40 AM
Deputy Education Minister on school reopening

20 May 2020 7:22 AM

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Makgabo Mhaule, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their plan to reopen schools for limited numbers of learners by June 1

Wanderlust Wednesday: Take a trip to donate blood

20 May 2020 7:02 AM

The WCBS only has 6 days worth of blood left. Please help save a life and donate at your nearest clinic today.

Good news for the courier industry

20 May 2020 6:56 AM

Some couriers say they went from operating at about 30% of capacity to over 70% virtually overnight. So how does the industry ramp up now that ecommerce is open? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Eachus, Chief Customer Officer at DPD Laser Express Logistics.

Small Business Shout-out: WeSit Technologies

19 May 2020 9:32 AM

Guest: Nqobile Msibi Owner of WeSit Technologies.

W C Health: New protocol moves away from early ventilation for critically ill

Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surpass 10,000 with more than 4,000 recoveries

Local

Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

Business Lifestyle

Moeketsi Majoro to officially become Lesotho's new prime minister today

20 May 2020 8:52 AM

38 SANDF medical teams assisting in the fight against COVID-19 across SA

20 May 2020 8:43 AM

Health MEC Tsiu applauds FS’s screening and testing campaign

20 May 2020 8:01 AM

