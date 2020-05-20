IFQSAT:  Conferencing in the time of Corona: Who’s zooming who in the Zoomiverse?

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za meyer benjamin

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Kurt Drennan Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

Schools to slowly start heading back from 1 June

Today at 15:20

Covid-19: Making Sense of ‘R’ in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof. Max Price - Former VC at UCT

