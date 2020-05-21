Trendspotting Thursdays

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Strandfontein homeless camp nightmare continues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
Today at 08:21
Gumtree sees surge in activity as lockdown eases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
Today at 08:34
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Karim, chair of the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Salim Abdool Karim - Director at Centre for the AIDS Programme of research in South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Professor Alex van den Heever in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 10:08
" Max and Keira's Law"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Nicholls - Executive Director at Organ Donor Foundation
Today at 10:33
Save ur Faves-Paper Moon Bookshop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Ormrod - Owner Paper Moon Bookshop
Today at 10:45
Lock Down levels and jobs app launched
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Roberts - App Developer and CEO of Nybble
Today at 11:05
Psychology- dealing with Covid death .Are we desensitised?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bloomberg Charissa - Psychologist at ...
Today at 11:32
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-unintended consequences of decisions we make
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham... 20 May 2020 5:49 PM
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak. 20 May 2020 5:11 PM
How the lockdown is like in the little town of Matjiesfontein (population 400) Werner Smit is the general manager of the Lord Milner Hotel, a popular attraction in the remote Karoo village of Matjiesfontein. 20 May 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Trendspotting Thursdays

Trendspotting Thursdays

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

CCMA flooded with new case

21 May 2020 7:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marius Kotze of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) about the increase in caseloads brought about presumably by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS on how they're dealing with cops shops shut because of Covid-19

21 May 2020 7:26 AM

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, national SAPS spokesperson explains how they are dealing with police stations that are being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine Cellar launches #SkillChallenge

21 May 2020 6:57 AM

Winecellar.co.za customers have been loyal during lockdown. As such, Roland and his team are giving back by offering a casual wine industry course via Zoom and making 4 apprenticeships available.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout - Quickprint

20 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Steven Yates Owner of Quickprint and Quickt

Steven's submission: Lockdown has put us into dire straights! As our company is mainly screenprinting of apparel, we have not been able to get going again with our main market which is printed shirts, hoodies etc for events, companies, NGO's, schools, parties.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town vs Human Rights

20 May 2020 8:38 AM

Sithuthukile Mkhize, an attorney with the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the legal battle that sees the City of Cape Town out to prevent human rights monitors from entering the Strandfontein temporary shelter for the homeless set up by the City.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Getting education going in the Western Cape

20 May 2020 8:28 AM

Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schafer speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the province is to reopen schools by June 1, as will be the case for the rest of the country. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Forgotten Cruise Ship Crews

20 May 2020 8:02 AM

Terrorist’s Phone the FBI Hacks a mobile when Apple would not help. 

Hug from Grandparents the lengths some will go for a family lockdown cuddle. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:  Conferencing in the time of Corona: Who’s zooming who in the Zoomiverse?

20 May 2020 7:40 AM

As virtual conferencing, podcasting and webinars go, the barriers to entry have never been lower, and the audience has never been more captive. It’s resulted in drowning the market in a deluge of undifferentiated, untested and repetitive opinion with limited expertise - the industry will need to refine as it matures.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How ready are Cape hospitals for Covid-19 infection flare up

20 May 2020 7:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at the Western Cape Department of Health, about the state of readiness of our hospitals for an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sadtu: Govt has done little to assure parents, schools will be COVID-19 safe

21 May 2020 7:15 AM

Treasury: Inability to give Land Bank R20bn loan not a sign of poor commitment

21 May 2020 6:07 AM

Cyclone kills 14 in India, Bangladesh leaving trail of destruction

21 May 2020 5:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA