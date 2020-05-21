The World View - Cyclone Amphan a storm has hit India & Bangladesh

Today with Kieno Kammies Guests Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-unintended consequences of decisions we make

Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Linda Bauld - Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Robin Gorna - AIDS activist and feminist

Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell

Today at 16:55

You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Shaun Aupais - award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy

