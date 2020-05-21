CCMA flooded with new cases

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-unintended consequences of decisions we make
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:20
Feeding foreigners under lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenni B
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Deforestation in the Amazon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Erika Berenguer
Today at 14:10
Webinar with Deon Meyer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Small Town Civid - Sutherland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marne Marais
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Face Shields vs Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Bauld - Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh
Today at 16:20
Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Gorna - AIDS activist and feminist
Today at 16:33
Belinda Mountain - Corona Guilt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain
Today at 16:55
You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Aupais - award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy
Today at 17:05
DA's legal challenge to DSD's policy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Lorimer - DA Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
Archaeology shows how ancient African societies managed pandemics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shadreck Chirikure - Professor in Archaeology, University of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Feeling down? Why not buy yourself a 'virtual cuddle' - yes, it's a thing... Dwight Okita is a therapeutic cuddler, he talks to Lester Kiewit about dealing with a lack of touch during the Covid-19 crisis. 21 May 2020 11:08 AM
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure' Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. 21 May 2020 11:01 AM
View all Local
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure' Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. 21 May 2020 11:01 AM
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
View all Politics
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
CCMA flooded with new cases

CCMA flooded with new cases

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marius Kotze of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) about the increase in caseloads brought about presumably by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shoutout - ACTeq

21 May 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: Lesiba Mutle Owner of ACTeq IT

Local business based in Cape Town, northern suburbs, with a team consisting
of IT specialists with more than 20 years in various IT divisions. We develop computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. Our objective is to troubleshoot business information technology needs to enable tailor-made products that address those needs. Our strategy also focus on software installations, computer repairs, network installation, setup and support.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The progress in fight against Covid-19

21 May 2020 9:02 AM

Prof Salim Karim, world renowned epidemiologist, director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research, as well as chair of the government’s Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee talks to Refilwe Moloto about progress in our fight against Covid19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gumtree sees surge in activity as lockdown eases

21 May 2020 8:34 AM

The online classified advertising platform Gumtree has been experiencing a surge in
activity since lockdown conditions were eased from level 5 to 4. Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Gumtree South Africa's General Manager Claire Cobbledick

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Strandfontein homeless camp nightmare continues

21 May 2020 8:30 AM

Carlos Mesquita, a member of the Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee, talks to
Refilwe Moloto about how the City has been treating them, as they are now trying to
relocate them from the controversial camp in Strandfontein.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Cyclone Amphan a storm has hit India & Bangladesh

21 May 2020 7:59 AM

Greek holidays amazingly Greece wants to begin a tourism season. 

Venezuelan gold the Bank of England has refused to release it.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

21 May 2020 7:51 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS on how they're dealing with cops shops shut because of Covid-19

21 May 2020 7:26 AM

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, national SAPS spokesperson explains how they are dealing with police stations that are being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays

21 May 2020 7:04 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine Cellar launches #SkillChallenge

21 May 2020 6:57 AM

Winecellar.co.za customers have been loyal during lockdown. As such, Roland and his team are giving back by offering a casual wine industry course via Zoom and making 4 apprenticeships available.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray

Politics Local

Oil prices – cheaper than free a month ago – surged by 70% in May

Business

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

EWN Highlights

Prof Gray’s comments ‘incorrect’ says a disappointed Mkhize

21 May 2020 11:40 AM

Mbalula gazettes new regulations to have testing centres operating in June

21 May 2020 11:23 AM

Usaf: Call by SAUS to review tuition fees not feasible

21 May 2020 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA