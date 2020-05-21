Small Business Shoutout - ACTeq

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
US Senate passes bill to de-list Chinese companies from American stock exchanges
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Founder & Chief Executive at Cannon Asset Managers, Prof. in Economics, Finance and Strategy at GIBS
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa: "unyawo lwemfene"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: City responds to Strandfontein camp allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Why we need Denel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 08:10
City accused of dumping homeless in the middle of the night
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carlos Mesquita
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : What is Dalgona Coffee?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eoin Shiell - Chef Lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-Bean in love Coffee House
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Werner Pauw - Owner of Bean in Love Coffee House
Today at 10:36
Expired Lock down vehicle and drivers licenses valid for another 90 days
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
The Character Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:40
Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health: Health implications of schools reopening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Claudia Gray
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
WCED and learner transport - 'How do we stick to 70% rule?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there's one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it's well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Small Business Shoutout - ACTeq

Small Business Shoutout - ACTeq

Guest: Lesiba Mutle Owner of ACTeq IT

Local business based in Cape Town, northern suburbs, with a team consisting
of IT specialists with more than 20 years in various IT divisions. We develop computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. Our objective is to troubleshoot business information technology needs to enable tailor-made products that address those needs. Our strategy also focus on software installations, computer repairs, network installation, setup and support.



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The progress in fight against Covid-19

21 May 2020 9:02 AM

Prof Salim Karim, world renowned epidemiologist, director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research, as well as chair of the government's Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee talks to Refilwe Moloto about progress in our fight against Covid19.

Gumtree sees surge in activity as lockdown eases

21 May 2020 8:34 AM

The online classified advertising platform Gumtree has been experiencing a surge in
activity since lockdown conditions were eased from level 5 to 4. Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Gumtree South Africa's General Manager Claire Cobbledick

Strandfontein homeless camp nightmare continues

21 May 2020 8:30 AM

Carlos Mesquita, a member of the Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee, talks to
Refilwe Moloto about how the City has been treating them, as they are now trying to
relocate them from the controversial camp in Strandfontein.

The World View - Cyclone Amphan a storm has hit India & Bangladesh

21 May 2020 7:59 AM

Greek holidays amazingly Greece wants to begin a tourism season. 

Venezuelan gold the Bank of England has refused to release it.

#IFQSAT:

21 May 2020 7:51 AM
CCMA flooded with new cases

21 May 2020 7:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marius Kotze of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) about the increase in caseloads brought about presumably by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

SAPS on how they're dealing with cops shops shut because of Covid-19

21 May 2020 7:26 AM

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, national SAPS spokesperson explains how they are dealing with police stations that are being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 

Trendspotting Thursdays

21 May 2020 7:04 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Wine Cellar launches #SkillChallenge

21 May 2020 6:57 AM

Winecellar.co.za customers have been loyal during lockdown. As such, Roland and his team are giving back by offering a casual wine industry course via Zoom and making 4 apprenticeships available.

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

'Let's put South Africa first' - Modise's appeal to political parties

22 May 2020 5:57 AM

Australia seeks exemption from UK quarantine as COVID-19 cases slow

22 May 2020 5:44 AM

Hundreds killed in South Sudan tribal clashes - ICRC

22 May 2020 5:36 AM

