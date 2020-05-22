Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-Bean in love Coffee House
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Werner Pauw - Owner of Bean in Love Coffee House
Today at 10:36
Expired Lock down vehicle and drivers licenses valid for another 90 days
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa - Traffic Chief at Western Cape Provincial Traffic
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
The Character Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:40
Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health: Health implications of schools reopening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Claudia Gray
Today at 14:40
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
WCED and learner transport - 'How do we stick to 70% rule?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
#SmallTownCovid - Riebeek-Kasteel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malcolm Bushell
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Lifting the lockdown carries serious risks for the public health sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynne Wilkinson - Deputy Country Director at Msf
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH STEPHAN LOMBARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#EidAtHomeSA - lockdown photography project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Parveen Banderker
Today at 17:20
20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis
Today at 17:46
Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress Lynelle Kenned and her time under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynelle Kenned - Opera Singer/ Musical Theatre Actress
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer to remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
'City must quarantine all left on Strandfontein site after Covid-19 exposure' Strandfontein Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the remaining people have been moved from pillar to post. 21 May 2020 11:01 AM
SAPS: We ensure service continues when stations close due to Covid-19 Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explains how it is dealing with stations being forced to close because of Covid-19 infections. 21 May 2020 8:26 AM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize hits back at MAC member Dr Glenda Gray The Health Minister responded on Wednesday night to Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee member Dr Glenda Gray's comments. 21 May 2020 8:11 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it's well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn't hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT:

#IFQSAT:



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shoutout - Bosch X Studio

22 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Zahrah Salie Owner of Bosch X Studios

We are a private studio host to 20 fitness professionals who have now had to resort to online zoom sessions. This not only devalued our service but also parents are not keen to send their kids back anytime soon, and therefore most of my tenants have lost their income and so have I, as no one is renting space.

Chef's Corner : What is Dalgona Coffee?

22 May 2020 8:40 AM

Capsicum Culinary Studio's Chef Eoin Shiell explains to Refilwe Moloto how to make the
perfect dalgona coffee, a unique coffee drink which has become popular thanks to
social media.

Covid-19 Wrap

22 May 2020 8:38 AM

We go over some of the must-know pandemic developments from the past week. Find out more about the shortage of tests, beds and the scary modelling shared by scientists this past week.

The World View - Cyclone Devastation the human cost in India & Bangladesh

22 May 2020 8:02 AM

The open skies treaty the USA leaves 34 countries in the lurch.

Vacation vexation mega stress as airlines & holiday firms refuse refunds.

Why we need Denel?

22 May 2020 7:33 AM

Denel deserves to be saved. Not for the sake of pride, but for the sake of the economy.
Darren Olivier, director of the African Defence Review explains why.

City responds to Strandfontein camp allegations

22 May 2020 7:28 AM

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien responds to
allegations of a lack of health measures and testing at the Strandfontein temporary
camp for the homeless.

Everyday Xhosa: "unyawo lwemfene

22 May 2020 6:54 AM

Guest:  Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today’s isiXhosa phrase is UNYAWO LWEMFENE. It’s an idiom that means “something suspicious, sinister, skulduggery”. It literally means “a baboon’s foot”. 

Coincidentally, it’s used when something sinister is afoot. Back to unyawo lwemfene...
For example, “there is UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the way food packages have been distributed” or “there is UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the manner Kaizer Chiefs benefitted from penalties this season”.  So now you see that there are baboon feet everywhere in our society. Personally, I think there’s UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the way Jay-Z got Beyoncé to marry him.  There’s a baboon’s foot there. On the serious side, it goes without saying that there’s a huge UNYAWO LWEMFENE around Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. Thousands of years from now, archeologists will find a bunker full of baboon’s feet in Nkandla.

US Senate passes bill to de-list Chinese companies from American stock exchange

22 May 2020 6:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset managers about the impact of the US Senate this week passing a bill which could force Chinese companies to delist from American stock exchanges.

Small Business Shoutout - ACTeq

21 May 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: Lesiba Mutle Owner of ACTeq IT

Local business based in Cape Town, northern suburbs, with a team consisting
of IT specialists with more than 20 years in various IT divisions. We develop computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. Our objective is to troubleshoot business information technology needs to enable tailor-made products that address those needs. Our strategy also focus on software installations, computer repairs, network installation, setup and support.

Despite grid improving, Eskom pleads with SA to use electricity sparingly

22 May 2020 9:18 AM

Economists predict further repo rate cuts

22 May 2020 8:57 AM

3 taxi owners shot dead in Pretoria

22 May 2020 8:30 AM

