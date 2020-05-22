IFQSAT: The management of developments at Strandfontein camp expose the worst parts of Cape Town’s social contract

After weeks of feedback from concerned listeners, media blocked from entry, and legal experts watching the city’s exclusion of human rights oversight closely at the Strandfontein COVID housing facility; we heard directly from a dweller about the treatment the many homeless were receiving at the site. The City’s response, both laborious and defensive, was very telling about its unwritten contract with certain groups of society.
Guest: Zahrah Salie Owner of Bosch X Studios
Capsicum Culinary Studio's Chef Eoin Shiell explains to Refilwe Moloto how to make the
perfect dalgona coffee, a unique coffee drink which has become popular thanks to
social media.
We go over some of the must-know pandemic developments from the past week. Find out more about the shortage of tests, beds and the scary modelling shared by scientists this past week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The open skies treaty the USA leaves 34 countries in the lurch.
Vacation vexation mega stress as airlines & holiday firms refuse refunds.
Denel deserves to be saved. Not for the sake of pride, but for the sake of the economy.
Darren Olivier, director of the African Defence Review explains why.
Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien responds to
allegations of a lack of health measures and testing at the Strandfontein temporary
camp for the homeless.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today’s isiXhosa phrase is UNYAWO LWEMFENE. It’s an idiom that means “something suspicious, sinister, skulduggery”. It literally means “a baboon’s foot”.
Coincidentally, it’s used when something sinister is afoot. Back to unyawo lwemfene...
For example, “there is UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the way food packages have been distributed” or “there is UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the manner Kaizer Chiefs benefitted from penalties this season”. So now you see that there are baboon feet everywhere in our society. Personally, I think there’s UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the way Jay-Z got Beyoncé to marry him. There’s a baboon’s foot there. On the serious side, it goes without saying that there’s a huge UNYAWO LWEMFENE around Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. Thousands of years from now, archeologists will find a bunker full of baboon’s feet in Nkandla.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset managers about the impact of the US Senate this week passing a bill which could force Chinese companies to delist from American stock exchanges.LISTEN TO PODCAST
