IFQSAT: The management of developments at Strandfontein camp expose the worst parts of Cape Town’s social contract

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases at 21 343, 65% in Western Cape Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday night that the national total stands at 21 343. 24 May 2020 9:15 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
#IFQSAT: The management of developments at Strandfontein camp expose the worst parts of Cape Town’s social contract

#IFQSAT: The management of developments at Strandfontein camp expose the worst parts of Cape Town’s social contract

After weeks of feedback from concerned listeners, media blocked from entry, and legal experts watching the city’s exclusion of human rights oversight closely at the Strandfontein COVID housing facility; we heard directly from a dweller about the treatment the many homeless were receiving at the site. The City’s response, both laborious and defensive, was very telling about its unwritten contract with certain groups of society.



Small Business Shoutout - Bosch X Studio

22 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Zahrah Salie Owner of Bosch X Studios

We are a private studio host to 20 fitness professionals who have now had to resort to online zoom sessions. This not only devalued our service but also parents are not keen to send their kids back anytime soon, and therefore most of my tenants have lost their income and so have I, as no one is renting space.

Chef's Corner : What is Dalgona Coffee?

22 May 2020 8:40 AM

Capsicum Culinary Studio's Chef Eoin Shiell explains to Refilwe Moloto how to make the
perfect dalgona coffee, a unique coffee drink which has become popular thanks to
social media.

Covid-19 Wrap

22 May 2020 8:38 AM

We go over some of the must-know pandemic developments from the past week. Find out more about the shortage of tests, beds and the scary modelling shared by scientists this past week.

The World View - Cyclone Devastation the human cost in India & Bangladesh

22 May 2020 8:02 AM

The open skies treaty the USA leaves 34 countries in the lurch.

Vacation vexation mega stress as airlines & holiday firms refuse refunds.

Why we need Denel?

22 May 2020 7:33 AM

Denel deserves to be saved. Not for the sake of pride, but for the sake of the economy.
Darren Olivier, director of the African Defence Review explains why.

City responds to Strandfontein camp allegations

22 May 2020 7:28 AM

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien responds to
allegations of a lack of health measures and testing at the Strandfontein temporary
camp for the homeless.

Everyday Xhosa: "unyawo lwemfene

22 May 2020 6:54 AM

Guest:  Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today’s isiXhosa phrase is UNYAWO LWEMFENE. It’s an idiom that means “something suspicious, sinister, skulduggery”. It literally means “a baboon’s foot”. 

Coincidentally, it’s used when something sinister is afoot. Back to unyawo lwemfene...
For example, “there is UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the way food packages have been distributed” or “there is UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the manner Kaizer Chiefs benefitted from penalties this season”.  So now you see that there are baboon feet everywhere in our society. Personally, I think there’s UNYAWO LWEMFENE in the way Jay-Z got Beyoncé to marry him.  There’s a baboon’s foot there. On the serious side, it goes without saying that there’s a huge UNYAWO LWEMFENE around Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. Thousands of years from now, archeologists will find a bunker full of baboon’s feet in Nkandla.

US Senate passes bill to de-list Chinese companies from American stock exchange

22 May 2020 6:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset managers about the impact of the US Senate this week passing a bill which could force Chinese companies to delist from American stock exchanges.

Small Business Shoutout - ACTeq

21 May 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: Lesiba Mutle Owner of ACTeq IT

Local business based in Cape Town, northern suburbs, with a team consisting
of IT specialists with more than 20 years in various IT divisions. We develop computer solutions for businesses and schools to support their information systems needs. Our objective is to troubleshoot business information technology needs to enable tailor-made products that address those needs. Our strategy also focus on software installations, computer repairs, network installation, setup and support.

Massive job losses looming if tourism sector doesn’t open by September–Ministry

24 May 2020 11:11 AM

Final year students will be prioritised in level 3 return to campus – Nzimande

24 May 2020 10:57 AM

Kathrada Foundation recommends govt should setup a COVID-19 corruption tribunal

24 May 2020 10:21 AM

