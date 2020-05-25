Moolah Monday: What does this mean for our investments?

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela explains how they plan on reopening campuses and ramping up plans to get students online so that remote learning can continue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pandemic politics did the U.K. PM’s aide broke his own lockdown rules?
Social long distancing the Bolivian orchestra stuck 7,000 miles from home.
Refilwe Moloto takes a closer look at the economic impact of loosening lockdown restrictions with Sifiso Skenjana who is a columnist and Chief Economist at IQ Business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Health DG Dr Anban Pillay talks to Refilwe Moloto about the country moving onto level three lockdown regulations, an expected spike in infections as well as the criteria for how Cuban doctors are being deployed to Covid-19 hotspots.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand is investigating the feasibility of a four day work week in New ealand, as a way to encourage domestic tourism in the wake of their Covid-19 lockdown. Andrew Barnes is a New Zealand entrepreneur who introduced the concept at his company to great success, and he shares his views with Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zahrah Salie Owner of Bosch X Studios
We are a private studio host to 20 fitness professionals who have now had to resort to online zoom sessions. This not only devalued our service but also parents are not keen to send their kids back anytime soon, and therefore most of my tenants have lost their income and so have I, as no one is renting space.
Capsicum Culinary Studio's Chef Eoin Shiell explains to Refilwe Moloto how to make the
perfect dalgona coffee, a unique coffee drink which has become popular thanks to
social media.