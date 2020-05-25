The World View - Hong Kong Protests

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Whats is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 09:50
Is the continued cigarette ban just factional politics playimg out in the NCC and ANC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook with Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:22
Lockdown level to be eased to level 3 - reaction from Entrepreneurs Organisation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President at Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO)
Today at 10:45
Covid-19: Do we need a modified approach, and what should it be?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-After Lock Down ….rent rather than buy a property?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Churches want to resume services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rev Barry Isaacs - Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA)
Today at 11:40
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:20
Legal position for parents who don't want their children to return to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: PJ Powers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Health Dep DG: Smoking is affecting smokers, it's not affecting anybody else National Health Director-General Dr Anban Pillay explains Lockdown level 3 which will be implemented from 1 June. 25 May 2020 7:24 AM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 24 May 2020 9:28 PM
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
View all Politics
Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation that SA will move down to Level 3 lockdown from 1 June. 24 May 2020 8:17 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an anxious nation The President has delivered a lockdown update - listen to his explanation of the move to Level 3 from 1 June. 24 May 2020 5:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Sunday evening The president is set to address a nation anxiously awaiting a drop in the lockdown level, at 7pm on Sunday. 24 May 2020 9:57 AM
View all Business
'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country. 24 May 2020 5:01 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Hong Kong Protests

The World View - Hong Kong Protests

Pandemic politics did the U.K. PM’s aide broke his own lockdown rules?

Social long distancing the Bolivian orchestra stuck 7,000 miles from home.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

25 May 2020 8:50 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dep Min DHET on reopening campuses

25 May 2020 8:29 AM

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela explains how they plan on reopening campuses and ramping up plans to get students online so that remote learning can continue.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

25 May 2020 8:23 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA economy under lockdown level three

25 May 2020 8:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto takes a closer look at the economic impact of loosening lockdown restrictions with Sifiso Skenjana who is a columnist and Chief Economist at IQ Business. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA moving to level 3 on June 1

25 May 2020 7:22 AM

Health DG Dr Anban Pillay talks to Refilwe Moloto about the country moving onto level three lockdown regulations, an expected spike in infections as well as the criteria for how Cuban doctors are being deployed to Covid-19 hotspots.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: What does this mean for our investments?

25 May 2020 6:54 AM

The Reserve Bank has adjusted interest rates again - what does this mean for our investments?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Zealand's Prime Minister contemplating 4-day work week

25 May 2020 6:48 AM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand is investigating the feasibility of a four day work week in New ealand, as a way to encourage domestic tourism in the wake of their Covid-19 lockdown. Andrew Barnes is a New Zealand entrepreneur who introduced the concept at his company to great success, and he shares his views with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout - Bosch X Studio

22 May 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Zahrah Salie Owner of Bosch X Studios

We are a private studio host to 20 fitness professionals who have now had to resort to online zoom sessions. This not only devalued our service but also parents are not keen to send their kids back anytime soon, and therefore most of my tenants have lost their income and so have I, as no one is renting space.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chef's Corner : What is Dalgona Coffee?

22 May 2020 8:40 AM

Capsicum Culinary Studio's Chef Eoin Shiell explains to Refilwe Moloto how to make the
perfect dalgona coffee, a unique coffee drink which has become popular thanks to
social media.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

Local Politics Business

Natu teachers 'not returning' to school on Monday: 'We can't gamble with lives'

Politics Local

'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!'

Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Over 200k workers could lose their jobs in WC due to COVID-19 - Treasury

25 May 2020 7:25 AM

COVID-19: Underground production to remain halted at AngloGold’s Mponeng Mine

25 May 2020 6:52 AM

Over 11k recoveries and 429 COVID-19 deaths in SA

25 May 2020 6:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA