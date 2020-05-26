South Africans can go abroad again, but only if they qualify

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lockdown Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 09:50
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Cannabis legalisation - lessons learned from Covid-19 lockdown mistakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 10:33
Lockdown conundrum - can one report fraudsters who are ripping off smokers and alcohol drinkers?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 10:45
R20 Delivery fee for takeaways-People are cheap Finish and Klaar!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yousri Hartley
Today at 11:05
Teachers not reporting for duty, we get a national perspective from professional teacher union NAPTOSA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 11:24
UCT GSB- Copy of Food Flow - innovative new food redistribution programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Newell - co-founder of Food flow
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - Cheyne's Restaurant Group
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:40
Science and Technology: Donating blood for a treatment study
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marion Vermeulen
Today at 13:50
Mother City Drive-In
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Binder
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Armand de Vries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Armand de Vries
Today at 15:50
Radio Reading
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
What's trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
[LATEST Covid-19 death toll nears 500-mark As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures. 26 May 2020 6:00 AM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
View all Local
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics? Is there something more to the cigarette ban, asks political analyst Sanusha Naidoo. Why cigarettes and not alcohol? 25 May 2020 11:40 AM
View all Politics
All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply South Africans may now travel abroad if they meet certain criteria, says Advocate Bongani Bongo (Home Affairs Committee). 26 May 2020 9:23 AM
Can bosses restrict lunch break movement at this time? Yes they can says expert Labour lawyer Marleen Potgieter says employers are managing a crisis and must ensure sure the health and safety of employees. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
Need flowers? Get great service and help save Purity Flowers and Gifts Jeremy van Wyk interviews Andre Bredenkamp, owner of Purity Flowers and Gifts. 25 May 2020 2:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
South Africans can go abroad again, but only if they qualify

South Africans can go abroad again, but only if they qualify

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs chairperson, Bongani Bongo, about new regulations allowing South Africans to once again travel abroad under certain conditions.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shoutout - Vuyo's Cafe

26 May 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Vuyo Hoboshe Owner of Vuyo’s Cafe 

Vuyo's Cafe had its humble start in May 2016. The coffee specialists operate from the Red Cross Children's Hospital, but has had to change business hours in response to Covid-19, and has seen his hard work jeopardised by dwindling numbers of patrons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You can finally send and receive mail and other services via SA Post Office

26 May 2020 8:30 AM

The South African Post Office has finally resumed mail sorting services after addressing safety concerns under lockdown restrictions. Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAPO Acting CEO Ivumile Nongogo about how they plan on moving forward with what must be a massive backlog.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Easing Covid-19 rules in some countries

26 May 2020 7:54 AM

Political pressure the political elite who broke their own lockdown rules. 

Electing a murderer an unusual election issue today in Suriname.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

26 May 2020 7:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The lockdown shows what we need to do to avoid climate disaster

26 May 2020 7:46 AM

The massive economic slump brought on by lockdown means that the world will probably meet its annual reduction in emissions targets. Experts like Brian O'Callaghan, researcher at the Smith School for Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford are calling for a greener restart of the economic engine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Is a Huawei phone without Google worth it

26 May 2020 6:58 AM

 Huawei phones no longer have access to the Google Play Store. How much does this matter?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who owns your lunch break?

26 May 2020 6:55 AM

Can your employer limit your free movement during your breaks? Just what are your rights during your lunch break? Marleen Potgieter weighs in. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout: Baker Sound and Security

25 May 2020 9:26 AM

Guest: Igsaan Baker Owner of Baker Sound and Security.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

25 May 2020 8:50 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA

Local Business Opinion Politics

Cigarette ban: Is it because Government cares? Is it ANC factional politics?

Opinion Business Politics Local

PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Liquor associations call for taverns to serve as alcohol collection points

26 May 2020 9:00 AM

Analysts call on SAMRC to drop probe into Professor Glenda Gray

26 May 2020 8:01 AM

Motshekga to sign directives this week on phased reopening of schools

26 May 2020 7:43 AM

