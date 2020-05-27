Small Business Shoutout - The Firepit Company

Guest: Simone Smith Owner of The Firepit Company
Andrew Grunewald, operations leader and area leader for Flight Centre Business Travel and John Friel, ex-Etihad country manager, now commercial manager at Travelstart join us to take a look at what you may encounter when trying to book a flight in coming weeks, now that South Africans can travel abroad under certain conditions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hannes De Waal of the Sundays River Valley Citrus Producer Forum talks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that desperate workers pouring into the area - some illegally could lead to an outbreak of Covid-19, which could derail the R3billion a year citrus industry in the region.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The pandemic pollution problem as catalogued by French divers.
JK rowling’s new book a fairytale that’s bound to sell gazillions.
Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg, Hartmut Winkler believes the COVID19 pandemic will spark an array of short-term, labour-intensive recovery programs which could lead to renewed investment and growth in the renewable energy field. And this could help SA reduce its carbon emissions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced that religious gatherings in limited numbers could go ahead under lockdown three regulations. The move has been welcomed by Berry Behr, chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative, but has been slammed by Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Carl Bates is “Entrepreneur and co-founder of The Lockdown Collection, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are expanding the platform to show support for our local artists.LISTEN TO PODCAST
You might qualify to claim back on business expenses if you end up working from home for 6 months. What needs to be in place? Craig Rocher, Chartered Accountant at Tax Consulting SA explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vuyo Hoboshe Owner of Vuyo’s Cafe
Vuyo's Cafe had its humble start in May 2016. The coffee specialists operate from the Red Cross Children's Hospital, but has had to change business hours in response to Covid-19, and has seen his hard work jeopardised by dwindling numbers of patrons.