Small Business Shoutout - The Firepit Company

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Its a great oppurtunity to re-imagine the SA economy due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 09:50
Callers and Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Black Tobacco Farmers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your faves-Thiart Coffee
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Danie Thiart - Owner of Danie Thiart Coffee
Today at 10:45
Solutions company switches from tech ands events to manufacture PPE's to keep staff employed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brett Anderson - Owner of the Solutions Company
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech: How a COVID-19 contact tracing app works in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:32
Covid 19 dents illicit trade in abalone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kimon de Greef
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What possible futures can we expect going into Stage 3?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital The transformation of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a Covid-19 field hospital is almost complete. 26 May 2020 6:32 PM
A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bontehuewel and Elsies River We take a look at how communities in two of the most impoverished suburbs in Cape Town are dealing with the Covid-19 crisis. 26 May 2020 5:17 PM
'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum Liquor associations are asking the government to allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points under level 3 of lockdown. 26 May 2020 4:43 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
More court cases are coming, particularly relating to the cigarette ban - DA We must now try and rescue what's left of the economy, says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. 25 May 2020 1:34 PM
Analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo slams SAMRC's throwing Dr Glenda Gray under the bus Teffo says the board's decision will not pass the test of rationality in a court of law in South Africa if it were challenged. 25 May 2020 1:08 PM
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops. 26 May 2020 6:56 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
It's clever how Cozy Corner in Wynberg is staying alive - and providing incomes "You can't come inside to place and collect an order," says Yousri Hartley. "Your car, I cannot say that's not your address!" 26 May 2020 1:26 PM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Small Business Shoutout - The Firepit Company

Small Business Shoutout - The Firepit Company

Guest: Simone Smith Owner of The Firepit Company



The dynamics behind airfares as flights resum

27 May 2020 8:35 AM

Andrew Grunewald, operations leader and area leader for Flight Centre Business Travel and John Friel, ex-Etihad country manager, now commercial manager at Travelstart join us to take a look at what you may encounter when trying to book a flight in coming weeks, now that South Africans can travel abroad under certain conditions.

Citrus sector fears Covid-19 outbreak could threaten R3billion industry

27 May 2020 8:32 AM

Hannes De Waal of the Sundays River Valley Citrus Producer Forum talks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that desperate workers pouring into the area - some illegally could lead to an outbreak of Covid-19, which could derail the R3billion a year citrus industry in the region.

The World View - Covid-19 Denmark opens its border to quarantine couples

27 May 2020 7:58 AM

The pandemic pollution problem as catalogued by French divers. 

JK rowling’s new book a fairytale that’s bound to sell gazillions.

#IFQSAT:

27 May 2020 7:48 AM
Covid-19 could be catalyst to move away from coal and carbon emissions

27 May 2020 7:34 AM

Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg, Hartmut Winkler believes the COVID19 pandemic will spark an array of short-term, labour-intensive recovery programs which could lead to renewed investment and growth in the renewable energy field. And this could help SA reduce its carbon emissions.

Differing views on opening of religious gathering

27 May 2020 7:23 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced that religious gatherings in limited numbers could go ahead under lockdown three regulations. The move has been welcomed by Berry Behr, chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative, but has been slammed by Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA.

Wanderlust Wednesdays: The Lockdown Collection - The Extension

27 May 2020 6:57 AM

Carl Bates is “Entrepreneur and co-founder of The Lockdown Collection, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are expanding the platform to show support for our local artists.

You can claim back tax for working from home eventuall

27 May 2020 6:54 AM

You might qualify to claim back on business expenses if you end up working from home for 6 months. What needs to be in place? Craig Rocher, Chartered Accountant at Tax Consulting SA explains. 

Small Business Shoutout - Vuyo's Cafe

26 May 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Vuyo Hoboshe Owner of Vuyo’s Cafe 

Vuyo's Cafe had its humble start in May 2016. The coffee specialists operate from the Red Cross Children's Hospital, but has had to change business hours in response to Covid-19, and has seen his hard work jeopardised by dwindling numbers of patrons.

All the documents and permissions you need to travel abroad – and how to apply

Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...

Is the NPA about to bring brand-new corruption charges against Jacob Zuma?

'Allow taverns to serve as alcohol collection points' - National Liquor Forum

NHLS battles demand for COVID-19 test kits, WC facing backlog of 18,000 tests
27 May 2020 8:17 AM

27 May 2020 8:17 AM

FFC urges govt to reconsider its fiscal consolidation stance
27 May 2020 7:23 AM

27 May 2020 7:23 AM

NUM: Some mining companies not protecting workers from COVID-19
27 May 2020 6:56 AM

27 May 2020 6:56 AM

