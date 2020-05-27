The dynamics behind airfares as flights resume

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
comment
info
comment
info
Today at 20:48
Lavender in Lavender Hill sows hope
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 21:07
Will Coronavirus Kill Astrology?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawn Carter - From Soul Direction
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Why churches open but not cinemas or theatres
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
search
Latest Local
Mitchell’s Plain residents are outside looking for food, says soup kitchen boss Most poor people living in Mitchell’s Plain are more worried about where their next meal will come from than they are about Covid... 27 May 2020 5:13 PM
'A lot of us can't put food on the table - Hairdressers in court bid to reopen South African hairdressers are heading to court to ask that they be allowed to open under level 3 of the national lockdown. 27 May 2020 4:51 PM
Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governin... 27 May 2020 4:29 PM
Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governin... 27 May 2020 4:29 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
[OPINION] Come fly with me - but please keep your distance CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard once worked in aviation and has some insights into the future of air travel. 27 May 2020 11:25 AM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The dynamics behind airfares as flights resume

The dynamics behind airfares as flights resume

Andrew Grunewald, operations leader and area leader for Flight Centre Business Travel and John Friel, ex-Etihad country manager, now commercial manager at Travelstart join us to take a look at what you may encounter when trying to book a flight in coming weeks, now that South Africans can travel abroad under certain conditions.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shoutout - The Firepit Company

27 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Simone Smith Owner of The Firepit Company

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Citrus sector fears Covid-19 outbreak could threaten R3billion industry

27 May 2020 8:32 AM

Hannes De Waal of the Sundays River Valley Citrus Producer Forum talks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns that desperate workers pouring into the area - some illegally could lead to an outbreak of Covid-19, which could derail the R3billion a year citrus industry in the region.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid-19 Denmark opens its border to quarantine couples

27 May 2020 7:58 AM

The pandemic pollution problem as catalogued by French divers. 

JK rowling’s new book a fairytale that’s bound to sell gazillions.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

27 May 2020 7:48 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 could be catalyst to move away from coal and carbon emissions

27 May 2020 7:34 AM

Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg, Hartmut Winkler believes the COVID19 pandemic will spark an array of short-term, labour-intensive recovery programs which could lead to renewed investment and growth in the renewable energy field. And this could help SA reduce its carbon emissions.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Differing views on opening of religious gathering

27 May 2020 7:23 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced that religious gatherings in limited numbers could go ahead under lockdown three regulations. The move has been welcomed by Berry Behr, chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative, but has been slammed by Father Russell Pollitt, Director of the Jesuit Institute SA.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesdays: The Lockdown Collection - The Extension

27 May 2020 6:57 AM

Carl Bates is “Entrepreneur and co-founder of The Lockdown Collection, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are expanding the platform to show support for our local artists.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You can claim back tax for working from home eventuall

27 May 2020 6:54 AM

You might qualify to claim back on business expenses if you end up working from home for 6 months. What needs to be in place? Craig Rocher, Chartered Accountant at Tax Consulting SA explains. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout - Vuyo's Cafe

26 May 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Vuyo Hoboshe Owner of Vuyo’s Cafe 

Vuyo's Cafe had its humble start in May 2016. The coffee specialists operate from the Red Cross Children's Hospital, but has had to change business hours in response to Covid-19, and has seen his hard work jeopardised by dwindling numbers of patrons.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Local Politics

A tale of two suburbs: Covid-19 in Bonteheuwel and Elsies River

Local

Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

SA plans $20.5bn of public works to spur economy - Mashatile

27 May 2020 7:36 PM

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers accused of killing Collins Khosa

27 May 2020 6:35 PM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

27 May 2020 6:31 PM

