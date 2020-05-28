Trendspotting Thursdays - Optimistic Futures

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Guest: Farhana Monier Owner of Leafy Tech - an artisan woodworking company.
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Siviwe Gwarube is the DA's Health Portfolio spokesperson, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about our healthcare capacity following her visit this week to the CTICC Covid 19 field hospital and Tygerberg Hospital as part of Parliaments Health Portfolio Committee.
Redefining Hong Kong American concerns about Chinese power.
The dunkirk evacuation a quiet 80th anniversary of the 2nd world war event.
Dr Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State explains how 'sewage surveillance' has proved to be an effective way to monitor Covid infections and might just be the answer as South Africa continues to face testing shortages.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains new rules that allow workers who were not previously registered to now be able to benefit from special Covid-19 payouts. They also provide an update on the massive technical breakdown that has put payouts on hold.
Help Joshua Cox, the founder of FixForward, provide food vouchers to vulnerable mothers.
Guest: Simone Smith Owner of The Firepit Company