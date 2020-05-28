UIF announces changes to Covid-19 payout

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Crosscurrent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Francke
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Hunger and a lack of books - the reality facing millions of learners in SA With schools set to reopen on Monday, Lester Kiewit asks if it's possible for all learners to go back learning equally... 28 May 2020 12:07 PM
Community Chest shelters over 150 homeless people as chilly weather hits CT With wet and cold weather setting in, Community Chest has provided Cape Town's vulnerable street dwellers shelter from the element... 28 May 2020 11:46 AM
[WATCH LIVE AT 2 PM] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 11:35 AM
Churches easily become 'super-spreader' hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can't open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3 It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide. 27 May 2020 8:41 AM
Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal... 26 May 2020 12:35 PM
When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy tech explains how they pivoted their business during lockdown. 28 May 2020 11:00 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance's aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
Churches easily become 'super-spreader' hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can't open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we're not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
UIF announces changes to Covid-19 payout

UIF announces changes to Covid-19 payout

The Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains new rules that allow workers who were not previously registered to now be able to benefit from special Covid-19 payouts. They also provide an update on the massive technical breakdown that has put payouts on hold.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Small Business Shoutout - Leafy Tech artisan woodwork

28 May 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Farhana Monier Owner of Leafy Tech - an artisan woodworking company.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

28 May 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

How ready are we for Covid-19 in coming months?

28 May 2020 8:29 AM

Siviwe Gwarube is the DA's Health Portfolio spokesperson, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about our healthcare capacity following her visit this week to the CTICC Covid 19 field hospital and Tygerberg Hospital as part of Parliaments Health Portfolio Committee.

The World View - American Violence

28 May 2020 7:56 AM

Redefining Hong Kong American concerns about Chinese power. 

The dunkirk evacuation a quiet 80th anniversary of the 2nd world war event.

#IFQSAT:

28 May 2020 7:41 AM
Using sewage to test for Covid-19

28 May 2020 7:39 AM

Dr Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State explains how 'sewage surveillance' has proved to be an effective way to monitor Covid infections and might just be the  answer as South Africa continues to face testing shortages.

Trendspotting Thursdays - Optimistic Futures

28 May 2020 6:57 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Helping mothers in need

28 May 2020 6:53 AM

Help Joshua Cox, the founder of FixForward, provide food vouchers to vulnerable mothers.

Small Business Shoutout - The Firepit Company

27 May 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Simone Smith Owner of The Firepit Company

[WATCH LIVE AT 2 PM] National Command Council provides level 3 details

Politics Local

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

Local Politics

How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots

Local

Why Claremont Mosque won't reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

Mboweni seeks to table SA's emergency Budget on 24 June
28 May 2020 12:30 PM

28 May 2020 12:30 PM

LIVE BLOG: Julius Malema: Schools should not reopen
28 May 2020 12:15 PM

28 May 2020 12:15 PM

Mines not complying with COVID-19 regulations will be closed, says Makhura
28 May 2020 10:48 AM

28 May 2020 10:48 AM

