Fact-checking on overdrive during Covid-19

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Sindiso Khumalo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sindiso Khumalo - Designer, founder of Sindiso Khumalo
125
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
125
Today at 09:20
Tobacco March
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-White Shark Diving Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Hansen
125
Today at 10:45
1st of June Stay-Away
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:32
Will beaches be re opened under lock down level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
125
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
