The World View - Europe’s Rescue Plan

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Sindiso Khumalo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sindiso Khumalo - Designer, founder of Sindiso Khumalo
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 09:20
Tobacco March
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-White Shark Diving Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Hansen
Today at 10:45
1st of June Stay-Away
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Will beaches be re opened under lock down level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Politics
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Europe’s Rescue Plan

The World View - Europe’s Rescue Plan

America’s alarming death toll over 100 thousand have died. 

The twitter president Donald Trump has taken action against social media. 



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT:

29 May 2020 7:46 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fact-checking on overdrive during Covid-19

29 May 2020 7:40 AM

With so many people claiming on social media claiming to have done research on Covid-19 and reaching the conclusion that it is just an orchestrated tactic to rule by fear, we thought it would be interesting to find out from Africa Check researcher and factchecker Naledi Mashishi how busy they've been as a result.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cogta on level 3 regulations and NCC briefing

29 May 2020 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela about some of the main points coming out of Thursday's briefing by members of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - Andizi

29 May 2020 7:01 AM

In this week's Every Xhosa lesson, Qingqile Mdlulwa helps us to withhold our presence or withdraw politely without causing offence, with the use of the word "andizi"

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Shoutout - Leafy Tech artisan woodwork

28 May 2020 8:54 AM

Guest: Farhana Monier Owner of Leafy Tech - an artisan woodworking company.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

28 May 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How ready are we for Covid-19 in coming months?

28 May 2020 8:29 AM

Siviwe Gwarube is the DA's Health Portfolio spokesperson, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about our healthcare capacity following her visit this week to the CTICC Covid 19 field hospital and Tygerberg Hospital as part of Parliaments Health Portfolio Committee.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - American Violence

28 May 2020 7:56 AM

Redefining Hong Kong American concerns about Chinese power. 

The dunkirk evacuation a quiet 80th anniversary of the 2nd world war event.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

28 May 2020 7:41 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

Lifestyle Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Malema slams banks for not doing more to provide COVID-19 financial relief

28 May 2020 1:33 PM

Former WC top cop Arno Lamoer released from prison on parole

28 May 2020 1:27 PM

LIVE BLOG: NCC breaks down what exactly level 3 lockdown will look like

28 May 2020 12:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA