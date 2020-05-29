IFQSAT: The art of lobbying is proving more effective in working with government on COVID-19 response, than the force of lambasting. Could it be overriding, even, the science of medicine.

Government’s COVID-19 response has always been a balancing act between health outcomes, economic outcomes and socio-economic impact. The resumption of religious gatherings begs the question of how heavily support for future election outcomes weigh amongst these.
Guest: Matthew Green Binge Buddy
Trial By Media (Netflix) In this true crime docuseries, some of the most dramatic trials of all time are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted verdicts.
This week's trailblazer on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto is Cape Town-based designer Sindiso Khumalo, who created her own label with a focus on creating modern sustainable textiles with a strong emphasis on African story telling, and designing the textiles in her collections by hand, using watercolours and collage.LISTEN TO PODCAST
America’s alarming death toll over 100 thousand have died.
The twitter president Donald Trump has taken action against social media.
Minister Dlamini-Zuma is immediately disarmed, engaging and empathetic when speaking in her mother tongue. As an official language, that can reach a far larger proportion of the population, she has a right to, and should, deliver the updates in isiZulu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With so many people claiming on social media claiming to have done research on Covid-19 and reaching the conclusion that it is just an orchestrated tactic to rule by fear, we thought it would be interesting to find out from Africa Check researcher and factchecker Naledi Mashishi how busy they've been as a result.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto talks to Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela about some of the main points coming out of Thursday's briefing by members of the National Coronavirus Command Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this week's Every Xhosa lesson, Qingqile Mdlulwa helps us to withhold our presence or withdraw politely without causing offence, with the use of the word "andizi"LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Farhana Monier Owner of Leafy Tech - an artisan woodworking company.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siviwe Gwarube is the DA's Health Portfolio spokesperson, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about our healthcare capacity following her visit this week to the CTICC Covid 19 field hospital and Tygerberg Hospital as part of Parliaments Health Portfolio Committee.LISTEN TO PODCAST