A closer look at school readiness

Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented their research into just how prepared - or unprepared our schools are, alongside Minister Angie Motshekga on June 1. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his findings.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered Director and Technical
Advisor at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) about the fiduciary duties
expected of directors. This follows last week’s North Gauteng High Court ruling on
former SAA Chairperson Dudu Miyeni, declaring her a “delinquent director” for life.
A United Nations agency has gone live with a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application
& predictive modelling dashboard, a digital tool designed to help South Africans selfassess their COVID-19 symptoms and also to aid government efforts to pinpoint virus
hotspots. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Salome Maswime, Head of Global Surgery at
UCT.
Mettlestate is bringing esports to kids. Barry Louzada speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this weekend's Fortnite Minor League for 7 - 13 year olds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN's Petrus Botha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of queues outside liquor
stores as government allows the sale of alcohol within certain limits under level three
of lockdown regulations.
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sanef chairperson, Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their special Covid-19 briefing with President Ramaphosa as the country prepares to move to lockdown level three as of June 1.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pandemic holidays Greece takes steps towards travel & tourism.
Microsoft’s A.I. journalists human beings are making way.