Understanding the fiduciary duties of directors

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Community Chest steps in where City fails
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Carlos Mesquita - Homeless Action Committee
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Covid -19 Update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Neighbourhood Watches and CPF's allowed to operate under level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Re-Inventing our economic future as Africans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nicky Verd
Today at 10:45
The impact of lock down levels on small business that relies on exporting their goods
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Elbeth Gillis - Founder & fashion designer at Elbeth Gillis Couture
Today at 11:05
How the City of Cape Towns plans to boost its health resources
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers Accommodation providers in smaller towns across the country have been urged to assist by signing up to the Ubuntu Beds initiative. 1 June 2020 6:28 PM
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards. 1 June 2020 4:03 PM
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday. 1 June 2020 2:16 PM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together. 2 June 2020 6:45 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it'll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Understanding the fiduciary duties of directors

Understanding the fiduciary duties of directors

2 June 2020 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered Director and Technical
Advisor at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) about the fiduciary duties
expected of directors. This follows last week’s North Gauteng High Court ruling on
former SAA Chairperson Dudu Miyeni, declaring her a “delinquent director” for life.


#IFQSAT:

2 June 2020 7:37 AM
A closer look at school readiness

2 June 2020 7:24 AM

Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented their research into just how prepared - or unprepared our schools are, alongside Minister Angie Motshekga on June 1. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his findings.

Tech Tuesdays: Digital Screening for Covid-19

2 June 2020 7:03 AM

A United Nations agency has gone live with a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application
& predictive modelling dashboard, a digital tool designed to help South Africans selfassess their COVID-19 symptoms and also to aid government efforts to pinpoint virus
hotspots. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Salome Maswime, Head of Global Surgery at
UCT.

Fortnite Minor League

2 June 2020 6:58 AM

Mettlestate is bringing esports to kids. Barry Louzada speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this weekend's Fortnite Minor League for 7 - 13 year olds.

Liquor stores about to open

1 June 2020 9:23 AM

EWN's Petrus Botha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of queues outside liquor
stores as government allows the sale of alcohol within certain limits under level three
of lockdown regulations.

The Emerging Economies - China

1 June 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Rampahosa's special SANEF briefing

1 June 2020 8:35 AM

Sanef chairperson, Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their special Covid-19 briefing with President Ramaphosa as the country prepares to move to lockdown level three as of June 1.

The World View - Unrest In America

1 June 2020 7:58 AM

Pandemic holidays Greece takes steps towards travel & tourism. 

Microsoft’s A.I. journalists human beings are making way. 

#IFQSAT:

1 June 2020 7:42 AM
