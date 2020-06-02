Understanding the fiduciary duties of directors

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered Director and Technical

Advisor at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) about the fiduciary duties

expected of directors. This follows last week’s North Gauteng High Court ruling on

former SAA Chairperson Dudu Miyeni, declaring her a “delinquent director” for life.