Community Chest steps in where City fails

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of Advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:10
Best-selling international author Marian Keyes chats to Pippa about her new book GrownUps
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marian Keyes
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Petronel Baard
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Petronel Baard
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcus Low, investigative journalist
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Haaniya Carelse - Grade 10 Wynberg Girls High
Today at 16:10
Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Catherine Egbe - Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Can what you eat help protect you against Covid 19? Dietician Omy Naidoo talks to Aubrey Masango about what foods we should be eating to boost our immune systems. 2 June 2020 11:09 AM
This is the research informing DBE decision to delay school reopening Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented research on provinces' school readiness to reopen. 2 June 2020 9:58 AM
Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers Accommodation providers in smaller towns across the country have been urged to assist by signing up to the Ubuntu Beds initiative. 1 June 2020 6:28 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Community Chest steps in where City fails

Community Chest steps in where City fails

2 June 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita, about how the City of Cape Town has missed a deadline to rehouse them, and how two people in their group have since tested positive for Covid-19. In the meantime they are all staying in the Community Chest building, relying on the organisations generosity and help. Their CEO, Lorenzo Davids talks about the suffering he sees there every day.


The World View - American Protests

2 June 2020 7:52 AM

Hong Kong’s vigil there’ll be no salute to the events of Tiananmen square. 

Loosening lockdowns key steps taken in Russia & the UK despite the science.

#IFQSAT:

2 June 2020 7:37 AM
Understanding the fiduciary duties of directors

2 June 2020 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered Director and Technical
Advisor at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) about the fiduciary duties
expected of directors. This follows last week’s North Gauteng High Court ruling on
former SAA Chairperson Dudu Miyeni, declaring her a “delinquent director” for life.

A closer look at school readiness

2 June 2020 7:24 AM

Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented their research into just how prepared - or unprepared our schools are, alongside Minister Angie Motshekga on June 1. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his findings.

Tech Tuesdays: Digital Screening for Covid-19

2 June 2020 7:03 AM

A United Nations agency has gone live with a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application
& predictive modelling dashboard, a digital tool designed to help South Africans selfassess their COVID-19 symptoms and also to aid government efforts to pinpoint virus
hotspots. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Salome Maswime, Head of Global Surgery at
UCT.

Fortnite Minor League

2 June 2020 6:58 AM

Mettlestate is bringing esports to kids. Barry Louzada speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this weekend's Fortnite Minor League for 7 - 13 year olds.

Liquor stores about to open

1 June 2020 9:23 AM

EWN's Petrus Botha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of queues outside liquor
stores as government allows the sale of alcohol within certain limits under level three
of lockdown regulations.

The Emerging Economies - China

1 June 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Rampahosa's special SANEF briefing

1 June 2020 8:35 AM

Sanef chairperson, Mahlatse Mahlase speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their special Covid-19 briefing with President Ramaphosa as the country prepares to move to lockdown level three as of June 1.

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Gross misconduct. Dishonesty. Recklessness - what 'delinquent director' means

Business Opinion

Senegal postpones school restart after teachers test positive for COVID-19

2 June 2020 11:24 AM

Informal dwelling fire kills family of 4 in Kalksteenfontein

2 June 2020 10:19 AM

KZN health officials officially open COVID-19 quarantine site in Clairwood

2 June 2020 10:09 AM

