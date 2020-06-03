Can you transport booze this weekend?

The sale of alcohol is now allowed under strict guidelines, namely that the sales take place between 9am and 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays. From a community safety approach this seems reasonable, but what if you are stopped at a roadblock during the weekend and found to have alcohol in your vehicle? Refilwe Moloto finds out from National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo what police officers will be instructed to do
Black lives matter an uncomfortable possible tie-in to a report on Covid-19.
Blasphemy death row the fate of a couple in Pakistan hangs in the balance.
This week, a temporary hospital built by Medicins Sans Frontiers in Khayelitsha, in collaboration with the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government opened its doors. On Tuesday June 2, the hospital accepted its first patients for treatment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Johan van Schalkwyk, the group marketing manager for Aquila Private Game Reserve speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are coping under lockdown regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Co founder of myFanPark and Springbok rugby legend, Jean De Villiers, explains how they can offer you personalised video messages from your favourite celebs and sport stars.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita, about how the City of Cape Town has missed a deadline to rehouse them, and how two people in their group have since tested positive for Covid-19. In the meantime they are all staying in the Community Chest building, relying on the organisations generosity and help. Their CEO, Lorenzo Davids talks about the suffering he sees there every day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hong Kong’s vigil there’ll be no salute to the events of Tiananmen square.
Loosening lockdowns key steps taken in Russia & the UK despite the science.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered Director and Technical
Advisor at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) about the fiduciary duties
expected of directors. This follows last week’s North Gauteng High Court ruling on
former SAA Chairperson Dudu Miyeni, declaring her a “delinquent director” for life.