Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Covid tests are a PMB
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ushir Ahir - Senior Associate at Lawtons Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Premier Alan Winde on Health Ministers tour and lockdown corut order
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Back to School
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CPT UP & RUNNING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 11:05
Is the tourism industry ready for level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ravi Nadasen - Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun
Today at 11:22
Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place as employees return to work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Davies - Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism in Western Cape
Today at 11:32
-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
View all Local
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT:

#IFQSAT:

3 June 2020 7:46 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Spike Lee’s America protests

3 June 2020 8:00 AM

Black lives matter an uncomfortable possible tie-in to a report on Covid-19. 

Blasphemy death row the fate of a couple in Pakistan hangs in the balance. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can you transport booze this weekend?

3 June 2020 7:38 AM

The sale of alcohol is now allowed under strict guidelines, namely that the sales take place between 9am and 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays. From a community safety approach this seems reasonable, but what if you are stopped at a roadblock during the weekend and found to have alcohol in your vehicle? Refilwe Moloto finds out from National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo what police officers will be instructed to do

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health MEC on National Minister's visit

3 June 2020 7:24 AM

This week, a temporary hospital built by Medicins Sans Frontiers in Khayelitsha, in collaboration with the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government opened its doors. On Tuesday June 2, the hospital accepted its first patients for treatment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesdays: Covid-19 impact on private game reserves

3 June 2020 6:58 AM

Johan van Schalkwyk, the group marketing manager for Aquila Private Game Reserve speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are coping under lockdown regulations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

myFanPark: the ultimate gift

3 June 2020 6:54 AM

Co founder of myFanPark and Springbok rugby legend, Jean De Villiers, explains how they can offer you personalised video messages from your favourite celebs and sport stars.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Community Chest steps in where City fails

2 June 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita, about how the City of Cape Town has missed a deadline to rehouse them, and how two people in their group have since tested positive for Covid-19. In the meantime they are all staying in the Community Chest building, relying on the organisations generosity and help. Their CEO, Lorenzo Davids talks about the suffering he sees there every day.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - American Protests

2 June 2020 7:52 AM

Hong Kong’s vigil there’ll be no salute to the events of Tiananmen square. 

Loosening lockdowns key steps taken in Russia & the UK despite the science.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

2 June 2020 7:37 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the fiduciary duties of directors

2 June 2020 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered Director and Technical
Advisor at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) about the fiduciary duties
expected of directors. This follows last week’s North Gauteng High Court ruling on
former SAA Chairperson Dudu Miyeni, declaring her a “delinquent director” for life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Local

EWN Highlights

WC Education MEC accuses SAHRC of depriving pupils of right to learn

3 June 2020 7:59 AM

Banks charged for manipulating exchange rate to file responses

3 June 2020 7:27 AM

Bara Hospital disputes claims of surge in malnutrition cases

3 June 2020 7:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA