Court rules lockdown levels 3 and 4 are unconstitutional. What now?

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Is the tourism industry ready for level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ravi Nadasen - Vice-Chairman of Tourism Business Council of SA and COO at Tsogo Sun
Today at 11:22
Employers must ensure effective safety protocols are in place in the work place as employees return to work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Davies - Chief Director: Green Economy for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism in Western Cape
Today at 11:32
-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Surely uncertainty is just that uncertain. However it has become a science in itself.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS The transportation of liquor is only permitted from Monday to Thursday, between 9am and 5pm. 3 June 2020 10:12 AM
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19 Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit. 3 June 2020 9:04 AM
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned' Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally. 3 June 2020 9:31 AM
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19 Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit. 3 June 2020 9:04 AM
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don't die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It's OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Court rules lockdown levels 3 and 4 are unconstitutional. What now?

Court rules lockdown levels 3 and 4 are unconstitutional. What now?

3 June 2020 8:25 AM

Constitutional expert, Pierre De Vos, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications of a North Gauteng High Court ruling that lockdown levels three and four are unconstitutional.


Sassa reminds benficiaries who received double payment last month that they will not be paid this month

3 June 2020 10:26 AM

General Manager of Grants Administration Henry de Grasse reminds beneficiaries that if they received a double payment last month in error and it was not reversed, they will not receive payment this month.

Covid tests are a PMB

3 June 2020 8:37 AM

Senior Associate at Lawtons Africa Ushir Ahir, unpacks the legalities of extended medical cover in the time of Covid-19 and what, by law, you are entitled to. 

The World View - Spike Lee's America protests

3 June 2020 8:00 AM

Black lives matter an uncomfortable possible tie-in to a report on Covid-19. 

Blasphemy death row the fate of a couple in Pakistan hangs in the balance. 

#IFQSAT:

3 June 2020 7:46 AM
Can you transport booze this weekend?

3 June 2020 7:38 AM

The sale of alcohol is now allowed under strict guidelines, namely that the sales take place between 9am and 5pm from Mondays to Thursdays. From a community safety approach this seems reasonable, but what if you are stopped at a roadblock during the weekend and found to have alcohol in your vehicle? Refilwe Moloto finds out from National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo what police officers will be instructed to do

Health MEC on National Minister's visit

3 June 2020 7:24 AM

This week, a temporary hospital built by Medicins Sans Frontiers in Khayelitsha, in collaboration with the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government opened its doors. On Tuesday June 2, the hospital accepted its first patients for treatment. 

Wanderlust Wednesdays: Covid-19 impact on private game reserves

3 June 2020 6:58 AM

Johan van Schalkwyk, the group marketing manager for Aquila Private Game Reserve speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they are coping under lockdown regulations.

myFanPark: the ultimate gift

3 June 2020 6:54 AM

Co founder of myFanPark and Springbok rugby legend, Jean De Villiers, explains how they can offer you personalised video messages from your favourite celebs and sport stars.

Community Chest steps in where City fails

2 June 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita, about how the City of Cape Town has missed a deadline to rehouse them, and how two people in their group have since tested positive for Covid-19. In the meantime they are all staying in the Community Chest building, relying on the organisations generosity and help. Their CEO, Lorenzo Davids talks about the suffering he sees there every day.

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned'

Politics

You could be arrested if found transporting alcohol during these times

3 June 2020 10:44 AM

'The River' halts shooting after reported positive coronavirus case

3 June 2020 10:39 AM

Mkhize gives WC's COVID-19 preparedness the thumbs up

3 June 2020 10:10 AM

