Desperate job seekers being exploited by scam job-placement sites

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
How will second-hand car prices be affected if rental firms offload en-masse?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lance Branquinho - Independent motoring journalist
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cape Town International airport resumes operations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Kieno Kammies in conversation with South African Reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyango
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lesetja Kganyago - Governor at Reserve Bank
Today at 10:33
IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ganief Bardien - IDC Regional Manager Western Cape
Today at 10:45
The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital, a project incubated by DG Murray Trus
Today at 11:05
Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pete Portal
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen-Google sued for alleged secret collection of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Desperate job seekers being exploited by scam job-placement sites

Desperate job seekers being exploited by scam job-placement sites

4 June 2020 7:13 AM

Jean Le Roux, a research associate at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, recently collaborated with Africa Check to expose these tactics.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

4 June 2020 8:03 AM

The Hong Kong offer could the U.K. offer sanctuary to 3 million people?

A New Madeleine McCann suspect 13 years after her disappearance. 

A Storm’s near miss a collective sigh of relief in Mumbai in India.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Things we missed in the lockdown: new CBD regulations

4 June 2020 8:00 AM

South African law has finally and formally made CBD products freely available on the market. What is different now that it's Schedule 0? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays - growth and advancement of smart / functional clothing

4 June 2020 7:56 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Hear

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospersa discusses health workers and hospitals face catastrophe of infections

4 June 2020 7:43 AM

Gerald Lotriet is the provincial chairperson of the Health and Other Services Personnel
Trade Union of SA(Hospersa)which represents more than 60,000 private and public
health-care sector workers.

 

He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns around
staff safety at both Ceres and Tygerberg hospitals following Health Minister Zweli
Mkhize's visit to the province this week as the Cape remains the worst-hit area for SA's Covid19 infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sassa reminds benficiaries who received double payment last month that they will not be paid this month

3 June 2020 10:26 AM

General Manager of Grants Administration Henry de Grasse reminds beneficiaries that if they received a double payment last month in error and it was not reversed, they will not receive payment this month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid tests are a PMB

3 June 2020 8:37 AM

Senior Associate at Lawtons Africa Ushir Ahir, unpacks the legalities of extended medical cover in the time of Covid-19 and what, by law, you are entitled to. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court rules lockdown levels 3 and 4 are unconstitutional. What now?

3 June 2020 8:25 AM

Constitutional expert, Pierre De Vos, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications of a North Gauteng High Court ruling that lockdown levels three and four are unconstitutional.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Spike Lee’s America protests

3 June 2020 8:00 AM

Black lives matter an uncomfortable possible tie-in to a report on Covid-19. 

Blasphemy death row the fate of a couple in Pakistan hangs in the balance. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

3 June 2020 7:46 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Eskom’s unbundling process complex and sensitive, says Gordhan

4 June 2020 7:52 AM

Zondo commission to zoom in on Parliament when hearings resume

4 June 2020 6:45 AM

Protesters welcome new charges in Floyd killing but remain in streets

4 June 2020 6:01 AM

