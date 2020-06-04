The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

South African law has finally and formally made CBD products freely available on the market. What is different now that it's Schedule 0?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Hear
Gerald Lotriet is the provincial chairperson of the Health and Other Services Personnel
Trade Union of SA(Hospersa)which represents more than 60,000 private and public
health-care sector workers.
He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns around
staff safety at both Ceres and Tygerberg hospitals following Health Minister Zweli
Mkhize's visit to the province this week as the Cape remains the worst-hit area for SA's Covid19 infections.
Jean Le Roux, a research associate at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, recently collaborated with Africa Check to expose these tactics.
General Manager of Grants Administration Henry de Grasse reminds beneficiaries that if they received a double payment last month in error and it was not reversed, they will not receive payment this month.
Senior Associate at Lawtons Africa Ushir Ahir, unpacks the legalities of extended medical cover in the time of Covid-19 and what, by law, you are entitled to.
Constitutional expert, Pierre De Vos, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications of a North Gauteng High Court ruling that lockdown levels three and four are unconstitutional.
Black lives matter an uncomfortable possible tie-in to a report on Covid-19.
Blasphemy death row the fate of a couple in Pakistan hangs in the balance.