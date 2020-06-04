How will second-hand car prices be affected if rental firms offload en-masse?

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Fly SAFAIR preparing to take to the skies as airports re-open for business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Vp Sales & Marketing at Fly Safair
Today at 10:08
Kieno Kammies in conversation with South African Reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyango
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lesetja Kganyago - Governor at Reserve Bank
Today at 10:33
IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ganief Bardien - IDC Regional Manager Western Cape
Today at 10:45
The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital, a project incubated by DG Murray Trus
Today at 11:05
Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pete Portal
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen-Google sued for alleged secret collection of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
View all Local
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
How will second-hand car prices be affected if rental firms offload en-masse?

How will second-hand car prices be affected if rental firms offload en-masse?

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

Car hire companies have been hit hard by the global curtailment on travel and may
soon be selling off much of their vehicle stock, What will the impact be on used car
prices? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent motoring journalist Lance Branquinho.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT:

4 June 2020 8:33 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister De Lille on "corrupt" R37million Beit Bridge border wall

4 June 2020 8:29 AM

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille speaks to Refilwe Moloto about criticism leveled at her by Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who has said that the contract for the R37million Beit Bridge border wall is "anchored in corruption.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

4 June 2020 8:03 AM

The Hong Kong offer could the U.K. offer sanctuary to 3 million people?

A New Madeleine McCann suspect 13 years after her disappearance. 

A Storm’s near miss a collective sigh of relief in Mumbai in India.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Things we missed in the lockdown: new CBD regulations

4 June 2020 8:00 AM

South African law has finally and formally made CBD products freely available on the market. What is different now that it's Schedule 0? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays - growth and advancement of smart / functional clothing

4 June 2020 7:56 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Hear

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospersa discusses health workers and hospitals face catastrophe of infections

4 June 2020 7:43 AM

Gerald Lotriet is the provincial chairperson of the Health and Other Services Personnel
Trade Union of SA(Hospersa)which represents more than 60,000 private and public
health-care sector workers.

 

He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their concerns around
staff safety at both Ceres and Tygerberg hospitals following Health Minister Zweli
Mkhize's visit to the province this week as the Cape remains the worst-hit area for SA's Covid19 infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Desperate job seekers being exploited by scam job-placement sites

4 June 2020 7:13 AM

Jean Le Roux, a research associate at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, recently collaborated with Africa Check to expose these tactics.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sassa reminds benficiaries who received double payment last month that they will not be paid this month

3 June 2020 10:26 AM

General Manager of Grants Administration Henry de Grasse reminds beneficiaries that if they received a double payment last month in error and it was not reversed, they will not receive payment this month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid tests are a PMB

3 June 2020 8:37 AM

Senior Associate at Lawtons Africa Ushir Ahir, unpacks the legalities of extended medical cover in the time of Covid-19 and what, by law, you are entitled to. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

Business Local Politics

[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads

Business

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Neighbourhood watches allowed to operate under level 3 lockdown

4 June 2020 8:37 AM

Sadtu in KZN calls for further consultations on reopening schools

4 June 2020 8:14 AM

Eskom’s unbundling process complex and sensitive, says Gordhan

4 June 2020 7:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA