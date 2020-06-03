Sassa reminds benficiaries who received double payment last month that they will not be paid this month

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
IDC Funding applications open to kick start Cape Town Textile industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ganief Bardien - IDC Regional Manager Western Cape
Today at 10:45
The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital, a project incubated by DG Murray Trus
Today at 11:05
Pete Portal, From London to Manenberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pete Portal
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen-Google sued for alleged secret collection of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - GoodLuck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned' Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally. 3 June 2020 9:31 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher. 4 June 2020 7:24 AM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

How will second-hand car prices be affected if rental firms offload en-masse?

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

Car hire companies have been hit hard by the global curtailment on travel and may
soon be selling off much of their vehicle stock, What will the impact be on used car
prices? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent motoring journalist Lance Branquinho.

#IFQSAT:

4 June 2020 8:33 AM
Minister De Lille on "corrupt" R37million Beit Bridge border wall

4 June 2020 8:29 AM

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille speaks to Refilwe Moloto about criticism leveled at her by Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who has said that the contract for the R37million Beit Bridge border wall is "anchored in corruption.

The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

4 June 2020 8:03 AM

The Hong Kong offer could the U.K. offer sanctuary to 3 million people?

A New Madeleine McCann suspect 13 years after her disappearance. 

A Storm’s near miss a collective sigh of relief in Mumbai in India.

Things we missed in the lockdown: new CBD regulations

4 June 2020 8:00 AM

South African law has finally and formally made CBD products freely available on the market. What is different now that it's Schedule 0? 

Trendspotting Thursdays - growth and advancement of smart / functional clothing

4 June 2020 7:56 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Hear

Desperate job seekers being exploited by scam job-placement sites

4 June 2020 7:13 AM

Jean Le Roux, a research associate at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, recently collaborated with Africa Check to expose these tactics.

Sassa reminds benficiaries who received double payment last month that they will not be paid this month

3 June 2020 10:26 AM

General Manager of Grants Administration Henry de Grasse reminds beneficiaries that if they received a double payment last month in error and it was not reversed, they will not receive payment this month.

Covid tests are a PMB

3 June 2020 8:37 AM

Senior Associate at Lawtons Africa Ushir Ahir, unpacks the legalities of extended medical cover in the time of Covid-19 and what, by law, you are entitled to. 

Court rules lockdown levels 3 and 4 are unconstitutional. What now?

3 June 2020 8:25 AM

Constitutional expert, Pierre De Vos, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications of a North Gauteng High Court ruling that lockdown levels three and four are unconstitutional.

