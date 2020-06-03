Sassa reminds benficiaries who received double payment last month that they will not be paid this month

General Manager of Grants Administration Henry de Grasse reminds beneficiaries that if they received a double payment last month in error and it was not reversed, they will not receive payment this month.
Car hire companies have been hit hard by the global curtailment on travel and may
soon be selling off much of their vehicle stock, What will the impact be on used car
prices? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent motoring journalist Lance Branquinho.
Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille speaks to Refilwe Moloto about criticism leveled at her by Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who has said that the contract for the R37million Beit Bridge border wall is "anchored in corruption.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Hong Kong offer could the U.K. offer sanctuary to 3 million people?
A New Madeleine McCann suspect 13 years after her disappearance.
A Storm’s near miss a collective sigh of relief in Mumbai in India.
South African law has finally and formally made CBD products freely available on the market. What is different now that it's Schedule 0?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You HearLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jean Le Roux, a research associate at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, recently collaborated with Africa Check to expose these tactics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Senior Associate at Lawtons Africa Ushir Ahir, unpacks the legalities of extended medical cover in the time of Covid-19 and what, by law, you are entitled to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Constitutional expert, Pierre De Vos, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the implications of a North Gauteng High Court ruling that lockdown levels three and four are unconstitutional.LISTEN TO PODCAST