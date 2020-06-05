Everyday Xhosa - 'Andinamsebenzi'

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa



Today’s isiXhosa expression is “ANDINAMSEBENZI”.

A-N-D-I-N-A-M-S-E-B-E-N-Z-I, colloquially it means “I don’t care/I couldn’t be bothered/ I have no business with”.



Although it actually means “I have no work” depending on context. For example, ANDINAMSEBENZI nawe if you don’t like avo, or think pineapple on pizza is evil. Same thing if you think Michael Jordan is a better basketball player than Kobe Bryant.

And it’s safe to say that most people ABANAMSEBENZI with social distancing when queueing for liquor.



It’s most commonly expressed as “ANDINAMSEBENZI NALONTO” (I don’t care/give a damn about that).



I’m also 100% certain that Donald Trump AKANAMSEBENZI about anything