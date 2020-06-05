Mice moving in with you? You're not alone - It's what they do this time of year

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap : The economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner: Winter time is Glühwein time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jenny Morris - The Giggling Gourmet
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Cloudy Deliveries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu - DW correspondent in Berlin
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
UPDATE: Members of the public are free to transport booze at any time You can't get arrested for transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, an attorney has confirmed with SAPS. 4 June 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Mice moving in with you? You're not alone - It's what they do this time of year

Mice moving in with you? You're not alone - It's what they do this time of year

5 June 2020 6:43 AM

With the colder weather setting in, you are more likely to have some uninvited furry visitors seeking refuge in your homes. Sebastian Seelig is the MD of Pest Free SA, and chats to Refilwe Moloto about different ways to deal with rodent infestations. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Taxis not adhering to government's Covid-19 regulations

5 June 2020 7:30 AM

With more people being allowed to return to work it has been observed that some taxi operators are not adhering to the safety regulations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works to discuss what authorities are doing about it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Key Eastern Cape Covid-19 hospital shut dow

5 June 2020 7:27 AM

The Eastern Cape’s largest casualty unit at Livingstone Hospital, had to be shut down(( on Wednesday, 3 June)) for a number of reasons including personnel absences, a shortage of sterile gloves and complaints that the Accident and Emergency Unit was last cleaned three days ago. Daily Maverick journalist, Estelle Ellis talks to Refilwe Moloto about the unfolding health crisis in our neighbouring province which now has the country's second highest number of infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - 'Andinamsebenzi'

5 June 2020 6:58 AM

Guest:  Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today’s isiXhosa expression is “ANDINAMSEBENZI”.
A-N-D-I-N-A-M-S-E-B-E-N-Z-I, colloquially it means “I don’t care/I couldn’t be bothered/ I have no business with”.

Although it actually means “I have no work” depending on context. For example, ANDINAMSEBENZI nawe if you don’t like avo, or think pineapple on pizza is evil. Same thing if you think Michael Jordan is a better basketball player than Kobe Bryant. 
And it’s safe to say that most people ABANAMSEBENZI with social distancing when queueing for liquor. 

It’s most commonly expressed as “ANDINAMSEBENZI NALONTO” (I don’t care/give a damn about that). 

I’m also 100% certain that Donald Trump AKANAMSEBENZI about anything

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will second-hand car prices be affected if rental firms offload en-masse?

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

Car hire companies have been hit hard by the global curtailment on travel and may
soon be selling off much of their vehicle stock, What will the impact be on used car
prices? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent motoring journalist Lance Branquinho.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

4 June 2020 8:33 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister De Lille on "corrupt" R37million Beit Bridge border wall

4 June 2020 8:29 AM

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille speaks to Refilwe Moloto about criticism leveled at her by Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who has said that the contract for the R37million Beit Bridge border wall is "anchored in corruption.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Black Lives Matter Protests

4 June 2020 8:03 AM

The Hong Kong offer could the U.K. offer sanctuary to 3 million people?

A New Madeleine McCann suspect 13 years after her disappearance. 

A Storm’s near miss a collective sigh of relief in Mumbai in India.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Things we missed in the lockdown: new CBD regulations

4 June 2020 8:00 AM

South African law has finally and formally made CBD products freely available on the market. What is different now that it's Schedule 0? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays - growth and advancement of smart / functional clothing

4 June 2020 7:56 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Hear

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

Use of violence can be rational & targeted at injustice - Mandela Foundation

5 June 2020 7:23 AM

ANC alliance partners call on govt to finance SAA’s rescue plan

5 June 2020 7:17 AM

'Answered prayers': Fiji declares itself coronavirus free

5 June 2020 6:33 AM

