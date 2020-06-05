The World View - Coronavirus Comparisons

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris about how to make the
perfect, fragrant and warming cup of Glühwein, also known as mulled wine.
This week's Corona-wrap looks at the economy. Is it all bad news? Refilwe Moloto
speaks to economist Gina Schoeman.
With more people being allowed to return to work it has been observed that some taxi operators are not adhering to the safety regulations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works to discuss what authorities are doing about it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Eastern Cape’s largest casualty unit at Livingstone Hospital, had to be shut down(( on Wednesday, 3 June)) for a number of reasons including personnel absences, a shortage of sterile gloves and complaints that the Accident and Emergency Unit was last cleaned three days ago. Daily Maverick journalist, Estelle Ellis talks to Refilwe Moloto about the unfolding health crisis in our neighbouring province which now has the country's second highest number of infections and deaths due to Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today’s isiXhosa expression is “ANDINAMSEBENZI”.
A-N-D-I-N-A-M-S-E-B-E-N-Z-I, colloquially it means “I don’t care/I couldn’t be bothered/ I have no business with”.
Although it actually means “I have no work” depending on context. For example, ANDINAMSEBENZI nawe if you don’t like avo, or think pineapple on pizza is evil. Same thing if you think Michael Jordan is a better basketball player than Kobe Bryant.
And it’s safe to say that most people ABANAMSEBENZI with social distancing when queueing for liquor.
It’s most commonly expressed as “ANDINAMSEBENZI NALONTO” (I don’t care/give a damn about that).
I’m also 100% certain that Donald Trump AKANAMSEBENZI about anything
With the colder weather setting in, you are more likely to have some uninvited furry visitors seeking refuge in your homes. Sebastian Seelig is the MD of Pest Free SA, and chats to Refilwe Moloto about different ways to deal with rodent infestations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Car hire companies have been hit hard by the global curtailment on travel and may
soon be selling off much of their vehicle stock, What will the impact be on used car
prices? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent motoring journalist Lance Branquinho.