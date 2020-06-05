IFQSAT: Some clarity on why the take up of R200bn loans has been slow

India’s pandemic problem lockdown versus economic necessity.
The Swedish tourism Oasis it’s become a Mecca for European travellers.
Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt Attorneys, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the fight for justice for Collins Khosa, the Alexandra man allegedly killed by SANDF members who claim they were enforcing lockdown regulations.
Nehawu provincial secretary Eric Kweleta speaks to Refilwe Moloto around concerns at Groote Schuur Hospital where they say staff members are working under horrific, unsafe conditions.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Lapping, managing director at DataCore Media, about the need for brands to move swiftly into the digital realm in order to stay relevant, as many customers have changed their purchasing preferences as a result of lockdown regulations and restrictions.
Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA) talks to Refilwe Moloto about how to effectively and safely quit smoking.
Magadagscar’s Coronavirus Minister sacked for multi million dollar lollipop order.
Kenya replaces Angola as Sub Saharan Africa’s third largest economy
France claims to have killed AlQaeda leader in Mali operatio
Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business Schoo
The continued ban on cigarette sales in South Africa during Covid-19 lockdown has led desperate smokers paying exorbitant amounts for illicit cigarettes, while others have used the time to quit the habit. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Yussuf Saloojee" , former executive director at the National Council Against Smoking.