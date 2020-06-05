Covid-19 Wrap: The economy

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chiponda Chimbelu - DW correspondent in Berlin
Today at 10:22
Cloudy Deliveries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
DAs tourism plan to save the industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Manny De Freitas - Shadow Minister for Transport at Democratic Alliance
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
