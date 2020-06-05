Some taxis not adhering to government's Covid-19 regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
DAs tourism plan to save the industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Manny De Freitas - Shadow Minister for Transport at Democratic Alliance
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeremy Boraine - Publishing Director at Jonathan Ball Publishers
Today at 14:20
Narcotics Anonymous goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genee Pienaar - Spokesperson at Narcotics Anonymous Western Cape
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Ryan - Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
New novel by Sally Partridge - Sea Star Summer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sally Partridge - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
The Big Sweep: pre-dawn raid nets rotten cops in clampdown on corruption – cases “watertight”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:40
WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
An Hour With... Suzelle DIY on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Anastasopoulos - Artist, illustrator, designer and actress behind internet phenomenon SuzelleDIY at ...
Today at 17:05
Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nosipho Dumisa - Director of Blood and Water
Today at 17:20
Virtual National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO of the National Arts Festival
Today at 17:46
R&B NIGHT WITH SINGER LANA CROWSTER
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lana Crowster - vocalist at Lady Day Big band
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off "Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried." 5 June 2020 10:35 AM
'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity' Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space. 5 June 2020 10:29 AM
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Some taxis not adhering to government's Covid-19 regulations

Some taxis not adhering to government's Covid-19 regulations

5 June 2020 7:30 AM

With more people being allowed to return to work it has been observed that some taxi operators are not adhering to the safety regulations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works to discuss what authorities are doing about it.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Chef's Corner: Winter time is Glühwein time

5 June 2020 8:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris about how to make the
perfect, fragrant and warming cup of Glühwein, also known as mulled wine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 Wrap: The economy

5 June 2020 8:31 AM

This week's Corona-wrap looks at the economy. Is it all bad news? Refilwe Moloto
speaks to economist Gina Schoeman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

5 June 2020 7:58 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Coronavirus Comparisons

5 June 2020 7:58 AM

The Madeleine murder case a few details on the new German suspect.

A Russian Oil leak environmental concerns in Siberia.

The Insomniac pandemic Covid 19 is costing us 40 winks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Key Eastern Cape Covid-19 hospital shut dow

5 June 2020 7:27 AM

The Eastern Cape’s largest casualty unit at Livingstone Hospital, had to be shut down(( on Wednesday, 3 June)) for a number of reasons including personnel absences, a shortage of sterile gloves and complaints that the Accident and Emergency Unit was last cleaned three days ago. Daily Maverick journalist, Estelle Ellis talks to Refilwe Moloto about the unfolding health crisis in our neighbouring province which now has the country's second highest number of infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa - 'Andinamsebenzi'

5 June 2020 6:58 AM

Guest:  Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today’s isiXhosa expression is “ANDINAMSEBENZI”.
A-N-D-I-N-A-M-S-E-B-E-N-Z-I, colloquially it means “I don’t care/I couldn’t be bothered/ I have no business with”.

Although it actually means “I have no work” depending on context. For example, ANDINAMSEBENZI nawe if you don’t like avo, or think pineapple on pizza is evil. Same thing if you think Michael Jordan is a better basketball player than Kobe Bryant. 
And it’s safe to say that most people ABANAMSEBENZI with social distancing when queueing for liquor. 

It’s most commonly expressed as “ANDINAMSEBENZI NALONTO” (I don’t care/give a damn about that). 

I’m also 100% certain that Donald Trump AKANAMSEBENZI about anything

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mice moving in with you? You're not alone - It's what they do this time of year

5 June 2020 6:43 AM

With the colder weather setting in, you are more likely to have some uninvited furry visitors seeking refuge in your homes. Sebastian Seelig is the MD of Pest Free SA, and chats to Refilwe Moloto about different ways to deal with rodent infestations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will second-hand car prices be affected if rental firms offload en-masse?

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

Car hire companies have been hit hard by the global curtailment on travel and may
soon be selling off much of their vehicle stock, What will the impact be on used car
prices? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent motoring journalist Lance Branquinho.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

4 June 2020 8:33 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off

Local Opinion

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

EWN Highlights

HIV positive S. Africans urged to take treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic

5 June 2020 11:42 AM

Over R6m spent on security at WC schools, says MEC Schäfer

5 June 2020 11:07 AM

Financial impact of COVID-19 has caused a lot of anxiety in SA - Madonsela

5 June 2020 11:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA