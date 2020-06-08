The World View - Global Anti Racism Protests

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
Social justice in schools
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 13:40
What will the restaurant of post-Covid-19 look like?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:50
Seafood entrepreneur finds ways to not just survive but grow during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Dods
Today at 14:10
#BlackLiveMatter Protests in the USA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anthony Zurcher
Today at 14:20
Feeding Scheme - Heart NPO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandi Erasmus
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Hanru Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanru Niemand
Today at 15:10
TMNP and the closure of Lions Head
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Hospital of Hope is officially open at the CTICC.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Barry Smith - Medical manager for the WC Health Dept
Today at 15:40
We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yomi Adegoke - British Vogue
Today at 15:50
Challenges and opportunities of informal trading on level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Schools re-open in South Africa after initial delay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Insurance - insurance company refusing to pay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Ewart-Smith - Editor at Getaway Magazine
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 16:55
Rallim Prep School in Sunningdale, designs rainbows for CTICC Covid patient beds.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colleen Millar - Executive Head & Director at Rallim Preparatory Modern Learning Environment
Today at 17:05
Latest evidence about how the Covid-19 is transmitted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Westerford Staff address racism and inequality in light of BLM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
New Scotland Yard Files on CBS: What is New Scotland Yard Files about?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bleksley - the presenter of New Scotland Yard Files
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
'There is a link between severe Covid-19 symptoms and smoking cigarettes' Dr Saloojee says lung cancer treatment costs the SA economy R33 billion, three times what is received in excise taxes for cigarett... 8 June 2020 11:48 AM
More national parks reopen with set time slots and visitor quotas The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that some national parks will reopen for day visitors from Monday. 8 June 2020 11:00 AM
Pharmacies forced to pay fines and donate PPE after 'astronomical' price gouging After inflating the prices of their face masks and sanitisers, two pharmacies have been hit with penalties by the consumer watchdo... 8 June 2020 12:28 PM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - Global Anti Racism Protests

The World View - Global Anti Racism Protests

8 June 2020 8:13 AM

Brazil’s buried data they have pulled the plug on coronavirus data. 

Wear a mask new advice from the World Health Organisation. 

 


The Africa Report

8 June 2020 8:50 AM

Magadagscar’s Coronavirus Minister sacked for multi million dollar lollipop order. 

Kenya replaces Angola as Sub Saharan Africa’s third largest economy 

France claims to have killed AlQaeda leader in Mali operatio

#IFQSAT:

8 June 2020 8:44 AM
The Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

8 June 2020 8:40 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White Head at Johannesburg Business Schoo

Lockdown leading to some smokers quitting and others paying through the roof

8 June 2020 8:28 AM

The continued ban on cigarette sales in South Africa during Covid-19 lockdown has led desperate smokers paying exorbitant amounts for illicit cigarettes, while others have used the time to quit the habit. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Yussuf Saloojee” , former executive director at the National Council Against Smoking.

Have hospital trauma units been busier due to alcoholrelated admissions?

8 June 2020 7:33 AM

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief Director General, for Specialist and Emergency Services
of Western Cape Health speaks to Refilwe Moloto about whether our trauma units have
seen a big jump in alcohol-related cases, now that liquor sales are no longer banned
under lockdown regulations.

Moolah Monday: Clarifying driving license testing centre opening

8 June 2020 6:59 AM

The City is starting to opening its traffic licensing centres as of tomorrow - Tuesday 9 June. The City's Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith explains how it will all work and what grace periods are in place.

Plastic bags are better for the environment

8 June 2020 6:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anton Nahman of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) who headed a study looking at the environmental, social and economic
impacts of carrier bags. Nahman, the CSIR's principal environmental economist,
says reusable plastic bags are South Africa's best option.

Chef's Corner: Winter time is Glühwein time

5 June 2020 8:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris about how to make the
perfect, fragrant and warming cup of Glühwein, also known as mulled wine.

Covid-19 Wrap: The economy

5 June 2020 8:31 AM

This week's Corona-wrap looks at the economy. Is it all bad news? Refilwe Moloto
speaks to economist Gina Schoeman.

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy

Africa Business

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

Mbalula meets with taxi industry to discuss financial impact of COVID-19

8 June 2020 12:17 PM

